Top-ranked UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has shared a humorous response to heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa's recent side hustle as a Domino's delivery driver in Australia.

Australian UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa recently made headlines when he took up a part-time job as a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza. Despite his success in the octagon, Tuivasa's humble and hardworking attitude has garnered praise from fans and fellow fighters. However, Paulo Costa couldn't resist poking fun at Tuivasa's new gig.

In a humorous social media post, 'Borrachinha' shared a photo of Tuivasa with a pizza box, playfully suggesting that the 265-pounder seemed more interested in the delivered pizza than his job as a driver:

"He seems very interested in the delivered pizza."

Paulo Costa is currently in talks with the UFC regarding a new contract, even though he still has one fight left on his current deal. The Brazilian has made it clear that he won't be competing until a new agreement has been reached. However, his girlfriend and manager, Tamara Alves, seems to be making headway in negotiations. She is said to be working on securing a four-fight deal with the UFC on his behalf. While the specifics of the new contract have not been disclosed, it appears that 'The Eraser' is optimistic about the terms being offered.

Paulo Costa seemed upbeat about a prospective fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa and Swedish sensation Khamzat Chimaev have been teasing a potential matchup for some time now, and fight fans are eagerly anticipating the bout. With Costa's contract dispute with the UFC now resolved and Chimaev seemingly making the move up to middleweight, the stage is set for the two to finally meet in the octagon.

According to 'Borrachinha', the fight could take place as soon as UFC 294, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this October. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Costa expressed his excitement about the potential matchup and his belief that it will be a high-stakes fight that could potentially have title implications:

"It's true [that the UFC wants the fight], but I think October is so long. It is so far. That's why I was happy when the UFC asked me to fight Jan at 205 because it's much, much less work to cut weight, and it doesn't affect my weight division at 185, so I was sad when Jan declined."

The former middleweight title challenger added:

"I think this fight's going to happen... I'm asking, I'm bothering the UFC to schedule a fight before [October], like in June."

Check out Costa's entire remarks below:

