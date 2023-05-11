WATCH: UFC heavyweight spends the night as a pizza delivery driver for Domino's

Despite being one of the most exciting heavyweights in the UFC, Tai Tuivasa currently finds himself without a scheduled fight. However, the Australian fighter isn't sitting around waiting for his next opponent to be announced. Instead, he's found a unique way to pass the time - by working as a pizza delivery driver for Domino's.

'Bam Bam' recently traded in his fighting gear for a delivery uniform and hit the streets of Australia to bring piping hot pizzas to hungry customers. While some may be surprised to see a professional athlete working a side job, Tuivasa's down-to-earth nature and work ethic have earned him plenty of respect from fans and colleagues alike.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tai Tuivasa spent the night as a pizza delivery driver Tai Tuivasa spent the night as a pizza delivery driver 😭😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MbaSZduoXV

Tai Tuivasa was dominating the heavyweight division with five consecutive wins from 2020 to 2022, taking down some of the biggest names in the sport. However, his winning streak came to an abrupt halt when he faced former title challenger Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris last year. Tuivasa's most recent fight was against the up-and-coming Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, who handed him his fifth career defeat.

UFC fans react to Tui Tuivasa delivering pizza

Many fans were pleasantly surprised to see Tuivasa delivering pizzas and took to social media to express their support and appreciation for his humble attitude while some fans took this opportunity to mock the Australian native.

Twitter user @durkios stated:

"did bro eat half the orders ???"

Another user @PlutoWavy mentioned:

"I’m doing a shoey the second I see it’s him."

@FenrisBlackWolf desires to meet Tuivasa as he remarked:

"Man I want to meet Bam Bam."

Frank's prodigies @izzyhz22 @mma_orbit These 2 faced each other just 2 years ago and look where they’re at now. And people have the audacity to say Dana White pays his fighters fairly @mma_orbit These 2 faced each other just 2 years ago and look where they’re at now. And people have the audacity to say Dana White pays his fighters fairly https://t.co/XOfpZnp6lO

Another user @dizzyd03 insisted that the UFC president Dana White should increase the salary of 'Bam Bam':

"Jesus @danawhite you gotta pay this guy more."

richmond17 @richmond1724 @mma_orbit Bros gonna need a 6 month camp dude looks 350 pounds @mma_orbit Bros gonna need a 6 month camp dude looks 350 pounds

