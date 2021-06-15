Paulo Costa hits back at 'moron' Marvin Vettori following the Italian's 'drunk guy' jibe

Paulo Costa has responded to Marvin Vettori's call-out after the latter's loss at UFC 263. The Brazilian Middleweight contender took to Twitter to respond to Vettori in a savage manner and even took shots at The Italian Dream.

In one of his most recent tweets, Paulo Costa shared an image of Vettori wearing his Venum gear in reverse. The picture went viral in the lead-up to the UFC 263 pay-per-view.

Not only did Paulo Costa mock Vettori by posting the photo but The Eraser also wrote that he could fight 'The Italian Dream' even if he showed up wearing his gear in such fashion.

"I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that," said Paulo Costa.

I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that. pic.twitter.com/xQnS3rcqaN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 14, 2021

In the aftermath of UFC 263, Vettori called out Paulo Costa and made it known that he wants to start his redemption tour by beating the Brazilian.

The former UFC Middleweight title contender stated in an interview that he would like to destroy Costa, and referred to him as a "drunk guy".

Vettori added that if Costa is able to make it to the fight, then he would definitely smack the Brazilian fighter. This also wasn't the first time Vettori called out Costa.

"To be honest, I would like to really destroy this drunk guy who can't even stay off drinking and it's Borrachinha eventually. Either way, I'm as game as it comes. I always show up. There's not one fight that I didn't show up... He's not straight too much. I don't know what he's about but if he can make it to a fight, I'll definitely like to smack this guy," said Vettori.

Money or wine? pic.twitter.com/zf7lO0JPS5 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 14, 2021

Paulo Costa himself is on the back of a loss to Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa hasn't stepped foot into the octagon since his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. The Brazilian was stopped by Adesanya inside the second round on UFC Fight Island.

Costa was recently scheduled to make his return against Jared Cannonier. However, the former took to Twitter to reveal that he wasn't being paid enough, as he withdrew his name from the bout against Cannonier.

