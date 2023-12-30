Paulo Costa names former UFC champion as "funniest fighter" of all time

Paulo Costa recently named the fighter he feels is the funniest of all time.

In a post on X, 'Borrachinha' posed a question to his followers, asking them who they thought was the funniest fighter of all time. Naming Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson as his pick, he wrote:

"Name the most funny fighter of all time. To me: Rampage Jackson."

Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion widely remembered for his unique personality. A dominant wrestler with vicious knockout power, 'Rampage' became a fan-favorite fighter and rarely failed to impress in the octagon. His stardom was further amplified by his brutal honesty during interviews, which made for hilarious viewing more often than not.

Costa is set to go up against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 on February 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The 32-year-old Brazilian is coming off a decision win against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022 and is 3-2 in his last five outings. Meanwhile, 'The Reaper' is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 in July.

Paulo Costa disses Khamzat Chimaev while hinting at UFC 300 participation

Paulo Costa recently fired some shots at Khamzat Chimaev while teasing a fight at the momentous UFC 300 event.

Costa and Chimaev have been feuding for quite some time and were booked to settle their differences in the cage at UFC 294. Unfortunately for fight fans, 'Borrachinha' was forced to pull out of their match due to a bursitis infection and was replaced by former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev defeated Usman via majority decision.

Despite having a fight booked against Whittaker, Costa recently reignited his war of words against 'Borz' and seemingly slammed the Chechen-born fighter for avoiding a fight. Costa also hinted that he was fighting on the UFC 300 card and wrote on X:

"Gourmet chen-chen fraud still hidden. I gonna fight Whittaker on February 17 and also April [at] UFC 300, while this b*m trying to get some muscles."

