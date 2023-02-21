Paulo Costa next fight: Have his negotiations with UFC been useful?

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa remains without an opponent for a future bout. He last fought former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022. Since winning that fight, Costa has been at a long rally to renegotiate his contract with the promotion but has not reached common ground yet.

'Borrachinha' was scheduled to fight former champion Robert Whittaker in Perth at UFC 284. However, much to the of Australians and MMA fans around the globe, Dana White and Costa were unable to agree upon a contract that suited both parties, thus robbing us of a chance to witness 'Bobby Knuckles' in action in front of his home crowd. While Whittaker did his best to mark his presence through meet-and-greets and pressers at UFC 284, the promotion was unable to find a new opponent and has yet to decide on who he will be fighting next.

Paulo Costa, on the other hand, does not present a clear picture of what the future holds for him in MMA or combat sports. Active on the internet as the proud creator of his "secret juice," Costa has dropped hints of staying at the UFC for another fight.

It appears that the Brazilian does want to stay in the UFC but will only take fights that match the subsequent payday.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Thnks God for 1more fight in UFC,and chance to make new photo to replace that fatty one. That’s the biggest reason to come back.I can’t let my image so bad like that I fought fat ass as a fuck that day.I don’t know whom dafuc choose the pics but show some respec putting this next Thnks God for 1more fight in UFC,and chance to make new photo to replace that fatty one. That’s the biggest reason to come back.I can’t let my image so bad like that I fought fat ass as a fuck that day.I don’t know whom dafuc choose the pics but show some respec putting this next https://t.co/FYOS7Vhyfl

Paulo Costa channels his inner entrepreneur in new video imitating Steve Jobs and Conor McGregor

The past few days have been amusing for the MMA community as the star of the sport, Conor McGregor, recreated one of the most brilliant promos by Apple and Steve Jobs, albeit for his whisky brand Proper No.12.

In a trailer for his Proper No.12 Irish apple whiskey, McGregor donned the boots of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple. Just as Jobs explained how Apple revolutionized technology, 'The Notorious' explained how his new apple-flavored whisky is out to revolutionize the market of 'liquid gold.'

You can watch Conor McGregor's new promo for Proper No.12 Irish Whisky over here:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 🥃



Introducing a new revolutionary product from our storied distillery, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple—a blend of my award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple.



How do ya like them apples! @properwhiskey Drink Different!Introducing a new revolutionary product from our storied distillery, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple—a blend of my award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple.How do ya like them apples! @properwhiskey Drink Different! 🍏🥃 Introducing a new revolutionary product from our storied distillery, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple—a blend of my award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple.How do ya like them apples! @properwhiskey https://t.co/7rEVLPLOIf

However, this was topped by a video produced for the most revolutionary product of them all, Paulo Costa's secret juice. Costa made a spoof ad video for his secret juice, where he promised that the USADA-approved product will be in stores soon.

You can watch Paulo Costa's brilliance at work here:

