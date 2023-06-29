Paulo Costa picks a side in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg talks, drawing hilarious "Secret Juice" reactions from fans

Paulo Costa has seemingly revealed who he's siding with in the ongoing Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg feud. Speaking of which, the MMA community has chimed in with some rather hilarious responses to Costa's revelation.

Billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been regarded as business rivals for the past several years. Musk, the owner of social media giant Twitter, has often jibed at Facebook owner Zuckerberg via social media.

Keeping in line with the same, Musk recently responded to a tweet that alluded to the fact that Zuckerberg has been undergoing BJJ training. Musk proceeded to challenge Zuckerberg to an MMA bout, and the latter accepted the challenge. Moreover, UFC president Dana White asserted that he'd be willing to promote a potential Musk-Zuckerberg MMA bout.

UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa has now tweeted regarding the possible Musk-Zuckerberg matchup. Costa tweeted an image that had Musk's face Photoshopped on a UFC fighter's body.

Meanwhile, the fighter's cornerpersons' bodies had Photoshopped faces of former US President Donald Trump, Paulo Costa himself, UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and what's presumably Elon Musk's pet dog (a Shiba Inu named 'Floki').

Wishing Musk on the occasion of his 52nd birthday (June 28th, 2023), Costa asserted that he's always in Musk's corner. 'The Eraser' further referenced his 'Secret Juice' gimmick and wrote:

"Happy birthday @elonmusk I’m always in your corner. #secretjuice"

MMA fans weighed in with funny reactions to Paulo Costa siding with Elon Musk. One fan notably brought up Costa's 'Secret Juice,' a supposed secret drink that Costa jestingly claims helps enhance his combat prowess. The fan tweeted:

"Paulo you need to give Elon secret juice from now"

Furthermore, another Twitter user alluded to the fact that Costa sometimes tends to use a play on words while tweeting/speaking in the English language. Insinuating that the Brazilian fighter's 'Secret Juice' could help Musk get a 'jacked' physique, the fan tweeted:

"Are you going to give Elon some of your Secret Juice so he will be Strong and Jacket?"

Dana White foresees a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight breaking combat sports PPV records

UFC president Dana White recently emphasized that both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are indeed serious about fighting one another in an MMA showdown in the UFC. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White explained that should the fight come to fruition, it'd likely break all combat sports PPV records.

Moreover, Dana White is of the belief that the proposed Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA matchup could garner thrice the number of PPV buys that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match did. He added that neither Musk nor Zuckerberg need to fight for money, so proceeds from their fight could go to charity. White stated:

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records."

Check out White's assessment below:

