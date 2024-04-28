Paulo Costa reacts as Conor McGregor expands business empire into BKFC

Paulo Costa has offered Conor McGregor his congratulations, as the Irishman has now become a part owner of BKFC, the world's premier bare-knuckle boxing promotion. The announcement was made yesterday at BKFC KnuckleMania 4, and marks yet another step in McGregor's journey as a businessman.

The specifics of the deal consist of McGregor Sports and Entertainment now owning a minority stake in BKFC, while Triller owns the majority rest. As McGregor took to Instagram to share a clip of himself announcing the deal, he drew several comments from the MMA world, including from Costa.

The Brazilian reacted to the news with two hand clapping emojis and a fire emoji in a short but congratulatory comment. McGregor's interest in BKFC is well-documented. Last year, he took part in an impromptu face-off with Mike Perry after the latter's brutal TKO of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

At the time, many wondered whether McGregor was considering a fight in the promotion, as he appeared to be weighing his options amid confusion regarding his situation with the UFC. He even had a BKFC championship belt draped over his shoulder. However, no one could have predicted what has now taken place.

'The Notorious' has become part-owner of BKFC, which will only serve to heighten the promotion's popularity and visibility among the casual combat sports fanbase. As for Costa, he is still reeling from a competitive, but ultimately disheartening loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298.

He will now hope to rebound with a win over former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, with whom he is scheduled to lock horns at UFC 302.

Paulo Costa has predicted he'll fight Conor McGregor at middleweight

Three months ago, Paulo Costa was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where 'Borrachinha' made the surprising claim that he envisioned a middleweight matchup with Conor McGregor in the near-future.

"I have some feeling about that. I think we're going to fight. I think so, honestly."

When probed by Helwani for his reasoning as to why he expects to fight McGregor, Costa referenced the Irishman's progressively heavier frame, among other things.

"Because he's moving up, and we don't have too much middleweight guys. I think my style and his style is a good matchup, you know? I do not try and put him down and he either. I think he's huge, strong, very good. He's an exceptional fighter, one of the best of all time."

The matchup, however, is unlikely, especially as McGregor has slimmed down to a more familiar size.