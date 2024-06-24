Paulo Costa reacts to Vladimir Putin driving around North Korea with Kim Jong Un

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa reacted to a picture of Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un driving in a car together.

Over the past year, Russia has become frustrated with the United States helping their enemy, Ukraine, with financial aid during an ongoing war. Putin, the Russian President, officially labeled the US as an opposition and strengthened his relationship with the North Korean leader by signing a new treaty.

Earlier this week, a photo of Putin and Un driving around North Korea in a car went viral on social media. One person shared the historic image on X with the following caption:

Trending

"I can't believe this is a real picture"

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who has become a fan favorite for his antics on social media, hilariously responded by saying:

"Let's get some party together bruh Let's go."

Expand Tweet

Paulo Costa made his UFC debut in March 2017 with a professional MMA record of 8-0. The Brazilian middleweight quickly made a name for himself with five consecutive wins, including the first four by KO/TKO.

Since then, he's fought the best 185-pounders in the octagon and struggled to establish a winning streak, leading to a promotional record of 6-4.

What's next for Paulo Costa under the UFC banner?

Paulo Costa's latest win was a unanimous decision against Luke Rockhold in August 2022. 'Borrachinha' endured an extended layoff before returning to a unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker in February. He last fought on June 1 and suffered a split decision defeat against Sean Strickland.

Following his two-fight skid, Costa is the number eighth-ranked fighter in the UFC middleweight division. It's unclear when the 33-year-old will return to the Octagon, but several potential opponents are number five-ranked Jared Cannonier, number nine-ranked Jack Hermansson, and number eleven-ranked Khamzat Chimaev.

Many fans have claimed Costa hasn't been the same fighter over the last few years. Shortly after losing against Strickland, the Brazilian agreed with those theories on social media by stating he needs to be more aggressive and "bring back the old Paulo."

Watch Costa react to his latest loss against Strickland below:

Expand Tweet