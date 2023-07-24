Paulo Costa reminds Khamzat Chimaev of graphic cap-violation after fans point out change in latter's attire during UFC London sighting

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa are set to face one another at UFC 294 in a bout that will mark the first appearance of both fighters in the octagon in over a year. 'Borz' made an appearance at UFC Fight Night 224 in London over the weekend, leading fans to notice that he was wearing a different hat.

@TheUFCStats shared a side-by-side photo of the No.4-ranked welterweight, questioning:

"I wonder what happened to his designer hat 🤭"

Check out the tweet on Khamzat Chimaev's hat change below:

In a since-deleted tweet, Costa replied to the post with a video of his appearance on The Triple C & Schmo Show, where he put Chimaev's hat down his pants. He captioned the tweet:

"I'll give you back your cap 🧢"

Check out Paulo Costa's deleted tweet below:

'Borranchinha's deleted tweet

Check out the full video of Paulo Costa sticking Khamzat Chimaev's hat down his pants below:

While Costa deleted the tweet, Chimaev seemingly addressed him with his own series of tweets. 'Borz' mocked 'Borrachinha' with photos from his UFC 253 middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweets below:

Paulo Costa previously weighed in on feud with Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev will finally clash in October after more than a year of exchanging words, as the pair are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The feud between the two fighters seemingly began ahead of UFC 279 last year when they got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute.

Check out footage of the altercation between the UFC 294 opponents below:

Costa followed their altercation by calling out Chimaev during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. When asked who he would like to face, the No.7-ranked middleweight stated:

"Chimaev. I think because he's on hype. I stole some of his hype. I stole his night's sleep. I stole his cap. I stole his main event fight. I stole everything. Chimaev, you need to do something motherf**ker. I stole everything that you had. Everything that you had. Your hat. I stole your night’s sleep. I stole your weigh in. I stole everything. You are disturbed, so crazy, I cannot do this... so I think I need to fight that guy."

Watch Paulo Costa's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 2:40:45 mark):

Costa has spent plenty of time calling out Chimaev, with the pair often engaging in social media banter. Both fighters will now have the opportunity to back their words up at UFC 294.