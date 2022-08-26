"Guys do this micro dosing of growth hormone" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss USADA's controversial decision to test Paulo Costa just a few hours before weighing in for Luke Rockhold fight at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa threw down in what was the UFC 278 fight of the night, but there was some controversy before the two got into the cage.

USADA came to Costa's room at 6 am before weigh-ins with 'Borrachinha' saying "f*ck USADA" publicly in the aftermath. Dana White responded to the issue and apologized to Paulo Costa, saying this would not happen to another fighter again.

On a recent episode of Weighing In during their 5 round main event segment, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discussed the machinations behind all of this and offered their thoughts on Costa's situation and how it played out with Dana White.

Thomson said:

"The reason why they come at that time is because of why USADA's been brought into this. Growth hormone is in and out of your system at a very rapid pace... These guys know they can't be tested from midnight or whatever it is until 6 am. Some of those fighters, let's be real let's be honest about it, are taking growth hormone as soon as 12:01 hits."

McCarthy responded:

"This is true. What you're saying is absolutely right. It's called micro dosing. Guys do this micro dosing of growth hormone. It is possible that it's out of your system in as little as three hours of time. But is that what's happening? I can't say...I agree with Dana. I think Dana's doing the right thing saying it's not going to happen to another fighter."

Watch the video below:

Paulo Costa following UFC 278

Since defeating former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision, the No.6-ranked UFC contender at 185 pounds is well positioned in the division. He cemented himself as the 'BLF' champion with this win and is now the self-proclaimed 'Best Looking Fighter' in the sport.

In addition to his dominance in the handsome hierarchy, Paulo Costa has also described himself as the meme king and has one of the most entertaining Twitter accounts in all of combat sports. He reportedly has a "meme army" and the soldiers regularly roll out on his personal Twitter.

As far as what his next challenge is, it would seem like an ice cream eating contest versus Paddy Pimblett awaits.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA I’m coming hungry to beat you by sub on this hard competition.

ICE CREAM EAT CONTEST



Weight cut season is over!

Thanks @manofightclub for this banner Mr Paddy let’s fuc.king go motherfucker.I’m coming hungry to beat you by sub on this hard competition.ICE CREAM EAT CONTESTWeight cut season is over!Thanks @manofightclub for this banner Mr Paddy let’s fuc.king go motherfucker. 😡 I’m coming hungry to beat you by sub on this hard competition. 🍦 ICE CREAM EAT CONTEST 🍨 Weight cut season is over!Thanks @manofightclub for this banner https://t.co/cy44rgWa4a

Paulo Costa leans into PED inferences and USADA matters with his secret juice running joke. A gag whereby he refuses to let anyone know what the contents of the juices and leaning into slang terminolgy for performance enhancing drugs.

