Paulo Costa seemingly confirms blockbuster fight against huge name after shock UFC 291 pullout

Paulo Costa was originally scheduled to fight newcomer Ikram Aliskerov at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah at UFC 291. However, with less a fortnight remaining the card has now seen a huge change as Costa was replaced by Roman Dolidze.
While Paulo Costa didn't initially provide any reason for the pullout, he now seems to have hinted at a new booking. @MMAPauli on Twitter reported that 'Borrachinha' has been booked for a high-caliber clash against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October. Responding to the tweet, Costa wrote:
"Pauli is smart enough 🙏🏼🧃👀🧢"
While Ikram Aliskerov is only one fight old in the UFC, the Russian is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. His lone professional loss dates back to a 2019 decision against Khamzat Chimaev, which 'Borz' acknowledges as the toughest fight of his career.
If Paulo Costa has indeed secured a booking against Chimaev, it is certainly a smarter choice for the Brazilian given Aliskerov appears to be almost as dangerous as 'Borz' minus the clout.
Meanwhile, 'Borrachinha' is coming off a bizarre decision win over Luke Rockhold in August 2022 that snapped a two-fight skid.