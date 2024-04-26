Paulo Costa shares two-word reaction to clip of his lookalikes fighting in a store

Paulo Costa is set to return to the octagon at UFC 302 in June when he faces former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. The No.7-ranked middleweight is coming off a loss to another former middleweight champion - Robert Whittaker - at UFC 298 in February.

During his time away from the octagon, 'Borrachinha' made a name for himself on social media, establishing himself as one of the most well-liked fighters on the UFC roster. He recently reacted to a post on X depicting two men arguing in a store, which was shared by Spinnin Backfist and captioned:

"Paulo Costa before and during training for a fight"

In the clip, the presumed customer can be heard stating:

"I had a bad day."

The store clerk responds:

"I don't care. Everybody has bad days and good days, but guess what? You're not going to disrespect nobody. You get that? So get the f**k out now!"

The customer attempted to apologize, however, the store clerk repeated his orders to exit the premises leading the customer to angrily respond:

"Then f**k you then! Touch me!"

Check out the whole interaction below:

The No.7-ranked middleweight responded to the post, stating:

"Da f**"

Check out Paulo Costa's response to the clip below:

Paulo Costa vows not to repeat mistake from Robert Whittaker bout

Paulo Costa suffered a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. The No.7-ranked middleweight recently took to X to reveal that he rewatched the bout and vowed not to make the same mistake when he faces Sean Strickland at UFC 302 in June, stating:

"I just rewatched my fight w Whittaker , I needed to add a little more rhythm and strokes. Maybe that's why the judges gave it 2x1 in the rounds in his favor. scores. I prioritized the damage factor, leaving him bleeding and bloody in every round even with fewer hits. I'm going to force myself to hit more from now on and keep hurting . Mark my works, I will be a machine hitter in the nexts 🔥🤯🧃"

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on his mistakes made against Robert Whittaker below:

While Costa was very impressive - particularly considering that he had not competed in 18 months - he was unable to win the bout. He will look for a different result when he faces Strickland in a five-round fight that will serve as the co-main event of UFC 302.