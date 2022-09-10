"Mystic Paulo predicts deez tings!" - Paulo Costa prophesied Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson matchup for UFC 279

Paulo Costa may be the only person in the world to expect Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson to be fighting each other this weekend. The fight came about following Khamzat Chimaev being unable to make weight, with the Chechen-born Swede hitting the scales at an incredible 178.5lbs.

'Borrachinha' appeared on The Triple C & Schmo Show before the main card reshuffle and discussed what could happen to drastically change events by Saturday evening. Costa laid out a scenario that could lead to Diaz and Ferguson facing each other:

"So we will have Nate Diaz against Tony Ferguson. Maybe this can happen. Imagine if Chimaev is hurt, I think he is, I think he's died. But if he got hurt, he cannot fight on Saturday, so maybe you have a big legends fight on Saturday."

Watch the video below:

Henry Cejudo even reacted to Costa's wild prediction, quoting none other than Conor McGregor himself:

"Mystic Paulo predicts deez tings!"

See the tweet below:

It is hard to tell if Costa just got lucky or if he has incredible foresight. Either way, 'Borrachinha' correctly predicted the main event, which many people are looking forward to much more, now that the two UFC legends are facing each other.

Paulo Costa calls out Khamzat Chimaev, labels him as "broken"

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev infamously got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute earlier this week, which has been heavily publicized since.

'Borrachinha' was interviewed by InsideFighting a few days after the incident took place and was asked for his thoughts on Chimaev missing weight. Costa said the following:

"He's broken, his mind is broken already. I own his mind, I own him. I was training with Jake Shields on Monday, and he came. When he saw us, he was like fearsome you know, and his mind is broken on that time. He got in a lot of trouble day after day."

Watch the interview below:

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Chimaev after his failure to come close to the maximum welterweight limit of 171lbs. Having fought at middleweight in the promotion, a fight between 'Borz' and Paulo Costa could certainly be organized.

Watch Chimaev's altercation with Costa below:

