Paulo Costa takes aim at Dricus Du Plessis with a four-word callout

Paulo Costa has called out the newly crowned middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis following his win at UFC 297.

Du Plessis made history by becoming the first champion from South Africa, and he did not disappoint with his performance. The UFC 297 main event against Sean Strickland was an absolute war, as both fighters gave it their all inside the octagon. The fight was very closely contested but the South African won via split decision, and he has already been called out by Paulo Costa.

Dana White uploaded the video of Du Plessis winning the bout on X and the Brazilian responded by saying:

"Give me him papa"

Take a look at the tweet:

'Borrachinha' is currently preparing to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, which will take place on Feb. 17. The Brazilian takes on one of the best middleweights the organization has seen. A win for Costa would put him in title contention. He seems pretty confident in his abilities since he is already calling out Du Plessis for a title fight, even before stepping into the octagon against Whittaker.

Costa has fought for the title before when he took on Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. He ended up losing his unbeaten record and has not been the same since.

Paulo Costa asks his followers which city in the United States he should move to

Paulo Costa is very active on X, frequently interacting with fans and making a lot of cryptic tweets from time to time. Costa currently trains in the Team Borracha gym in Contagem, MG, Brazil. In a recent tweet, he asked his fans where he should move to in the United States and asked fans to consider things such as romance, MMA, and taxes when suggesting:

"You guys whom understand of romance, relationship, combat sports, taxes , MMA and much more … could tell me which state in USA should I move decisively?

Take a look at the tweet below:

'Borrachinha' will be stepping into the octagon for the first time since August 2022. He was scheduled to fight Sean Strickland in 2023 but had to pull out due to a staph infection in his right elbow. Costa will look to make an impact with his return since he has title ambitions, with Israel Adesanya not in the picture.