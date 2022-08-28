"Good morning for those drink to much last night" - Paulo Costa hilariously trolls Kamaru Usman after his viral knockout loss at UFC 278

In typical Paulo Costa fashion, the Brazilian has taken to social media to post a hilarious picture that portrays Kamaru Usman as having consumed too much alcohol.

'Borrachinha' is known for his amusing presence on the internet and has managed to amass a huge following online for his witty jokes and trolling nature. The middleweight has fired shots at many fighters inside and outside the UFC, but his latest target is the former welterweight champion 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Paulo Costa posted a picture of what looked like Kamaru Usman waking up to a female stranger after a long night of drinking. The post, which was uploaded just hours ago, is on its way to easily surpassing ten thousand likes on the social networking platform.

Fighting on the same card as Usman last time out, the heavy-hitting Costa was one half of the event's fight of the night alongside Luke Rockhold. Despite many expecting him to be knocked out once more, the 37-year-old Rockhold showed heart and courage until the very end, eventually announcing his retirement following the loss.

Coming away with his hands raised, the Team Borracha representative decided to, instead of pursuing a fight within his division, call for Paddy Pimblett to join him for an ice cream eating contest.

Like the middleweight, Paddy Pimblett has a large bearing online and a bromance has begun forming between the pair. Check out Costa's proposition to the Brit in the video below.

Will Kamaru Usman get an instant rematch for his welterweight title?

On August 20, Leon Edwards landed a deadly headkick on Kamaru Usman in the final 50 seconds of their 5-round fight, knocking him out and taking away his 170lb throne.

The 35-year-old was on a 19-fight win-streak in the sport and was undefeated in the UFC before succumbing to a beautifully setup head kick. During the post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that the former champion will be given an immediate chance to reclaim his title.

While some are calling for Leon Edwards to settle his long-term rivalry by gifting Jorge Masvidal a shot at his belt, the most likely option at this stage is a trilogy against Kamaru Usman.

Despite the loss, a large group of MMA fans still believe the Collegiate Wrestling Hall-of-Famer to be the best welterweight of all time. With his five successful title defenses against tough competition, certain fans consider the wrestler to have surpassed the great Georges St-Pierre in the pecking order.

