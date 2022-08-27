"Dillon can’t hit anything besides McGregor's Venmo askin for a loan" - Terrance McKinney and fans mock Dillon Danis after he threatens to put "little boy" Paulo Costa to sleep 

Paulo Costa has become the latest victim of a Dillon Danis social media attack following the Brazilian's fight against Luke Rockhold.

Danis uploaded a video of Rockhold hitting 'Borrachinha' with a straight left hand and said that had it been him who landed the punch, Costa would have been knocked out.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis hey little boy @BorrachinhaMMA if i hit you with this punch you go to sleep 🛌 hey little boy @BorrachinhaMMA if i hit you with this punch you go to sleep 🛌 😴 💤 https://t.co/gpmWFY51ks

UFC lightweight up-and-comer Terrance McKinney was quick to respond to Danis' taunts and had the following to say:

"Dillon can't hit anything besides McGregors Venmo askin for a loan"

Following McKinney's response, fans took it upon themselves to respond to Danis.

MMA Joey @MMAJOEYC @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA You’re an embarrassment. The only reason people know your name is because you were Conor McGregor’s groupie. Now all you do is troll fighters who don’t get beat up by bouncers in their spare time just to stay relevant. It’s truly sad @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA You’re an embarrassment. The only reason people know your name is because you were Conor McGregor’s groupie. Now all you do is troll fighters who don’t get beat up by bouncers in their spare time just to stay relevant. It’s truly sad

@CM_fights, @DA_LIP_, and @AlvarezSZNN, among others, wanted to remind Danis of an incident in which he was choked out by a part-time bouncer at a club.

OceanicMMA🇦🇺🇳🇿 @InkBitz @dillondanis still can’t believe that actually happened @BorrachinhaMMA Least you retired undefeated Mate, well if we aren’t including you getting mauled at the pubstill can’t believe that actually happened @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA Least you retired undefeated Mate, well if we aren’t including you getting mauled at the pub 😂 still can’t believe that actually happened

Ward @LawrWard @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA Only punch you’ve ever landed was a tongue punch to Conor’s ring piece @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA Only punch you’ve ever landed was a tongue punch to Conor’s ring piece

@zorin1101 even seemed to forget that Dillon Danis was still around.

hashcr @hashcr @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA rockhold is at least 5x times stronger than you. @dillondanis @BorrachinhaMMA rockhold is at least 5x times stronger than you.

Paulo Costa reveals that he was payed $35,000 for his fight with Marvin Vettori

Paulo Costa recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his fight with Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 as well as his contract situation with the promotion.

There were rumors that Costa had completed his current contract with the UFC following his fight with Rockhold. 'Borrachinha' cleared up the confusion and said that his next fight will be the final one on his contract.

Costa went into detail about his current contract, saying the following:

"I am on a high level, fighting the best of the division and my contract is so old, too old. When I fought Marvin Vettori I got $35,000."

Watch the video below from 7:08:

Paulo Costa arrived at UFC fight week for his bout against Vettori way over the weight limit. The fight was initially moved to a catchweight of 195lbs and then to a light heavyweight bout, allowing both 'Borrachinha' and Vettori to weigh in at a maximum of 206.5lbs.

Costa did not clarify if this had any impact on his salary for the Vettori fight, as fighters are often docked a percentage of their purse if they fail to make weight.

With 'Borrachinha' seemingly unhappy with his current UFC contract, it will be interesting to see if he tests the waters of free agency once his contract runs out.

