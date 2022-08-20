Paulo Costa wants Sean O'Malley to ask a specific question on his podcast - Who is more sexually attractive, me or Luke Rockhold?

Paulo Costa has an interesting question for rising UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley's next podcast guest.

Taking to social media, 'Borrachinha' requested 'Sugar' to ask Ariel Helwani who he finds more "sexually attractive" between himself and his next opponent Luke Rockhold. Here's the question Costa wants O'Malley to ask the MMA journalist:

"Yes sir. If is possible, ask him who would be more sexual attractive me or Luke on his perceptions . Please . Thank you"

Paulo Costa made the request after Sean O'Malley announced the next guest on his podcast and invited his followers to drop their "juicy" questions.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Having @arielhelwani on the podcast tomorrow. Any juicy questions you guys want me to ask ? Having @arielhelwani on the podcast tomorrow. Any juicy questions you guys want me to ask ?

Paulo Costa aims to spoil Luke Rockhold's octagon return at UFC 278 tonight

Paulo Costa is set to welcome former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold back into the octagon for the first time in over three years. The pair have successfully made weight for their UFC 278 co-headliner that takes place tonight at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Both fighters will enter the bout hoping to rebound from from their recent losses. Rockhold last competed in mid-2019 in a losing effort to Jan Blachowicz. Prior to that loss, he came up short against Yoel Romero in early 2018. The 37-year-old former UFC middleweight champion was knocked out in both the fights.

Meanwhile, Costa is also on a two-fight skid going into the contest. The 31-year-old Brazilian was outpointed by Marvin Vettori in October last year. This was after he got knocked out by 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in their title showdown in September 2020.

However, 'Borrachinha' was unbeaten in his career before those two defeats. The Brazilian is also a sizable betting favorite according to popular sportsbooks and is expected by many to ruin the former champion's UFC return.

Costa is currently listed as a -360 favorite against Rockhold, who returns as a +295 underdog on BetOnline.

The winner of this matchup could also be on the way to challenge for the middleweight gold. Champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in November.

Edited by Aziel Karthak