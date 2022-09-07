"Watch your back" - Paulo Costa warns "fake gangster" Khamzat Chimaev, unveils glasses mocking 'Borz'

Paulo Costa has been feuding with welterweight behemoth Khamzat Chimaev. Most recently, the pair got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute and both fighters hurled insults at each other. Costa detailed the squabble in an interview with Full Send MMA and unveiled new glasses mocking the Chechen.

Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa has emerged as a Twitter sensation in recent times with his satirical content and self-parody. Costa labeled Khamzat Chimaev a 'fake-gangster' and dubbed him 'Gourmet Chechen'.

Detailing the recent incident between the two, 'The Eraser' warned Chimaev to watch his back. He then pulled out his brand new glasses that read 'Gourmet Chenchen is scared':

"He's not a gangster. Wait, I have something. He's a gourmet Chenchen gangster, fake gangster. And I bring this new glass."

Displaying the glasses, Costa threatened 'Borz' that he's willing to fight him if they cross paths again:

"Watch out. Watch your back. I can fight you anywhere, anytime, any place."

Costa was at the UFC PI training with Nate Diaz's teammate Jake Shields when the incident transpired. Costa is coming off a unanimous decision victory against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Paulo Costa welcomes the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev while predicting the outcome of his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is primed for the biggest fight of his MMA career against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Paulo Costa has weighed in with his opinion of who he thinks will win the fight between the two.

Costa has been feuding with Chimaev and the pair got into an altercation recently. 'The Eraser' claimed that Diaz will beat the Chechen:

“I think Nate Diaz will beat him and Nate Diaz is a real gangster. Chimaev calls himself a real gangster, but Chimaev is not a real gangster. Nate Diaz is a real gangster. F*ck that guy. F*ck that guy. He’s not a real gangster. Nate Diaz will f*ck him up. Okay? I’m with Nate Diaz all day, all day Nate Diaz."

Paulo Costa added that he is open to a fight against Chimaev should he beat Nate Diaz at UFC 279:

“So if Chimaev beats Nate Diaz we can do this for my next one. It will be great as well. We have a lot of good fights to make. Chimaev, of course, if he beats Nate Diaz will be great, or Robert Whittaker for my next one."

