"Paulo's just trying to get a payday" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach on altercation with Paulo Costa at UFC PI

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael claimed that Paulo Costa started a fight with his star student to earn a massive payday somewhere down the line.

Chimaev and Costa infamously had a heated run-in at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) a few days before UFC 279. Both men traded barbs and challenged each other to a fight. Fortunately, they were successfully kept apart and went their separate ways.

Watch the altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa:

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev having an argument at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev having an argument at the UFC PI.😳 https://t.co/mE3sBL1DgK

The way Michael saw it, Costa was merely trying to start a beef with Chimaev to set up a lucrative fight for himself. Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, the Allstar Training Center coach said:

"You know what? I don't even blame Paulo. Paulo's just trying to get a payday. Right now, Khamzat is one everyone's bullseye. He the one who started to made a name, that make waves... And everyone's just calling him out to get a payday. I understand that; it's business."

Check out the interview below in the clip below:

Michael added that Costa made some snide comments about Chimaev and that his pupil merely reacted.

However, Jake Shields shared a very different version of the incident. According to the former Strikeforce champion, he and Costa were going through some grappling drills when Chimaev started shouting and cussing out the Brazilian.

Paulo Costa labels Khamzat Chimaev a "fake gangster"

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster. As far as Paulo Costa is concerned, however, the No.3-ranked welterweight is nothing more than a bully and a "fake gangster."

"I know you [Khamzat Chimaev] just want to fight small guys, short guys, shy guys like [Gilbert] Burns," Costa told The MacLife. "Guys who you can beat and be a bully, but I’m not. I’m a big one, I’m the biggest middleweight in the UFC so you cannot bully me. When you show up, I will be here, ready for you because you are a ‘Gourmet Chechen,’ you are a fake gangster so that’s it."

Watch Paulo Costa's interview below:

Costa's comments came after Chimaev dismissed a potential matchup against 'Borrachinha.' After beating Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev said that he's uninterested in fighting Costa and is eyeing a title shot in either the welterweight or the middleweight division.

