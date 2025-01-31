"PEACE PEACE FROM, THE CHAMP CHAMP" - Conor McGregor calls for "world peace" as he defends Bryce Mitchell from fallout over ignorant take on H*tler

Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter with a lengthy and uncharacteristic tweet calling for peace in a pseudo-defense of UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell. For context, 'Thug Nasty,' a well-known conspiracy theorist, recently drew universal condemnation from the MMA community for praising Ad*lf H*tler.

While many aimed heavy criticism at Mitchell, including the usually disinterested UFC CEO Dana White, the same cannot be said for 'The Notorious.' Instead, McGregor took on a more neutral stance while pleading with the world to aim for peace in a now-deleted tweet.

"Saying a prayer for my God fearing brother Bryce Mitchell tonight who I know is a good man. Let this be acknowledgement/confirmation of the rise in antisemitic commentary, as well as all sorts of other bullsh*t, phobic, racist commentary, that spreads feverishly and instantly across the world wide web where we, as curious beings, are brainwashed into all sorts of thinking. For what? For one reason and one reason only. Human division. We say NO! All nations and their people deserve freedom!"

The ex-UFC double champion continued, taking on a more religious tone as he highlighted his call for peace.

"Humans under God deserve peace and freedom and I, like Jesus did for us, would give my heart, body and soul for it! From Palestine to Jerusalem, Israel to Ukraine, Germany to Africa! Russia to Ireland to England to America to Iran. Egypt. Sweden! FREEDOM! Peace in the motherf*cking world because F*CK THESE ROBOTS, WE ARE HUMAN! HUMANS UNDER GOD FOR THE WIN! GOD SAYS DON'T HARM HIS CHILDREN SO NOW NEVER NO MORE! Please God, earth! Let's go! We have got this! PEACE PEACE FROM, THE CHAMP CHAMP"

A screenshot of Conor McGregot tweeting in Bryce Mitchell's defense

It was an uncharacteristic tweet from McGregor, who usually uses social media as a vector for his trash talk. Despite the more positive tone of his tweet, he still opted to delete it as he often does.

Conor McGregor and Bryce Mitchell met recently

Both Conor McGregor and Bryce Mitchell are known supporters of Donald Trump, who secured his second term as United States president in late 2024. During Trump's presidential inauguration, McGregor and Mitchell ran into each other and had a positive interaction.

According to Mitchell himself, he prayed with both McGregor and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the inauguration, which he described as a one-of-a-kind experience.

