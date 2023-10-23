"People just get belts like they go to McDonald's" - When Khamzat Chimaev's jiu-jitsu coach vowed to expose fraudulent black belts

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most terrifying grapplers in the UFC. What makes 'Borz' stand out is his ability to mix in a flawless submission game with his already impressive wrestling.

Seeing as the Chechen-born fighter already holds first-round submission wins against multiple top-level athletes, one would think he is already a jiu-jitsu black belt. However, that's far from the case.

In fact, 'Borz' was only recently promoted to a brown belt in the grappling discipline after his spectacular performance over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. In Abu Dhabi, the 29-year-old was awarded a brown belt after he dominated 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on the ground throughout the fight.

Chimaev's jiu-jitsu coach, Alan Do Nascimento, is diligent while handing out belts. Nascimento feels people are too liberal in giving away black belts these days.

During a recent media interaction, he revealed that he plans to expose many so-called black belts with his pupil's help:

"I'm making Khamzat expose all the fake black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, that is in MMA. Why? because nowadays, people just get belts like they go to McDonald's. They don't do the job... How many black belts in his career [has he] finished? So that shows. That's about it. I'm using him to expose many guys. If you're not [legit], you better run."

How many submission wins does Khamzat Chimaev have?

With a spotless record of 13-0 and wins across two weight classes, Khamzat Chimaev has become a true boogeyman in the UFC. 'Borz' has 11 finishes on his resume, with five coming via submission.

This means the 29-year-old has a submission ratio of almost 38 percent. What is more impressive is that three of these submissions have come in the very first round.

Furthermore, Kevin Holland, who Chimaev submitted in the very first round at UFC 279, is a jiu-jitsu black belt. He just took 2:13 minutes to finish the 'Trailblazer.'

Chimaev is no slouch in the striking department, either. He holds six knockout wins on his record, with four coming in the opening rounds.

With his UFC 294 win against the former welterweight champion, 'Borz' is next in line for a middleweight title shot against Sean Strickland. However, if reports of his hand injury are true, Chimaev might lose out on the title fight.