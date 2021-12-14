"People seem to forget that we've got a $20 million facility open" - Darren Till defends the UFC amid fighter pay issue

Darren Till recently expressed his opinion on the ongoing debate about fighter pay in the UFC. 'The Gorilla' was full of praise for the promotion for taking care of his medical and rehabilitation needs after his recent loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36.

The Englishman came into his bout against Brunson with an ACL injury and seemingly made matters worse during the fight. He spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and showed gratitude towards UFC president Dana White and his team, saying:

"I just want to give a big, big shoutout to the UFC team. So, this is the thing Ariel, right, that a lot of people jump on and a lot of people talk about things like fighter pay and how much Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] don't pay the fighters... People seem to forget that we have a $20 million facility here [in Las Vegas] and it's open for all the fighters with food, with nutrition, with strength training, with anything you want. If you want to f***ing sleep there, I'm sure you could!"

The facility Darren Till is referring to is the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Commonly known as UFC PI, the facility was inaugurated in May 2017. It has been hugely influential in helping athletes signed to the organization, prompting many fighters to even relocate to Las Vegas.

The facility is not only limited to MMA fighters but also other athletes across the globe with MLB, MLS and NBA players also regularly visiting the center.

Darren Till spoke about his loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36; says he has no intentions to switch training camps

Darren Till was once regarded as the hottest prospect in the UFC's welterweight division. However, his loss to former champion Tyron Woodley set off a string of disappointing performances for the Brit.

Darren Till has lost four out of his last five fights in the octagon and was recently submitted by Derek Brunson. Although analysts and fans believe that 'The Gorilla' should part ways with his coach Colin Heron, Till has no plans of leaving his coach behind.

Till said:

"I just want to be smart with my career now. After the [last] fight, people were saying like, 'oh you need to leave your coach', and my coach actually messaged me about it, I think he was a little bit upset with that, and I said, 'coach! I ain't never leaving you, we started this sh*t together!"

Watch Darren Till's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

