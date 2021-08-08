"People think I hate him, I love him"- Khamzat Chimaev clears the air on his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chechnya’s Khamzat Chimaev has addressed his feud with Dagestan’s MMA legend and retired UFC megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to Frontkick.online, Khamzat Chimaev asserted that he has no problem with Khabib. 'Borz' stated:

“This guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov), we looked up to him; beginning, and now still, looked up to him. He’s like become a champ. He’s like one of the best fighters in the world. And people think I hate him. I love him – Because he’s Muslim. I’m Muslim. It’s like same, like, he come like some village like me. Like, same country (Russia); same small republic like Chechnya. Dagestan, like, it’s still the same; a lot of brothers from Dagestan.

“And, yeah, he’s Muslim. I’m Muslim. We’re brothers. Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah). And there’s some bullsh** guy write like, you know, and I answer to some bullsh** guy. But nobody knows him. This is my wrong because I answer for him. He said like, ‘Khabib gonna smash you’, and this stuff. I said if he wanna smash me, I mean in my head, you know, in the head – Like, if somebody say to you he gonna smash you, of course I’m gonna answer it like, ‘No. Nobody gonna smash me. I’m gonna smash everybody’. You know, if you’re real man, you have to think like that. If you’re something like chicken, you cannot stay up, you know.”

Catch Frontkick.online's full video with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Rumors of a fewud between Khamzat Chimaev and 'The Eagle' originated after an individual had posted an opinion online which said that Khabib Nurmagomedov would “smash” Chimaev in a fight.

Chimaev responded to that individual by suggesting that he would be the one who’d smash Nurmagomedov if they ever fought one another.

Chimaev indicated that he sometimes forgets he’s become a famous person and that his comments have far-reaching effects. Nevertheless, ‘Borz’ reiterated that he has no ill will towards Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from MMA, while Khamzat Chimaev aims to win UFC gold

Khamzat Chimaev (left); Li Jingliang (right)

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020. ‘The Eagle’ currently has a successful career as an entrepreneur. He’s also a part-time coach at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) and in his native Dagestan.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is on a quest to capture UFC gold. After a long battle with COVID-19, the 27-year-old is set to make his return against Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout at UFC 267 on October 30.

Confirmed, UFC working on Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) return against Li Jingliang (@UfcJingliang) for UFC 267 in October. Not signed, but both sides are agreeable to it, per sources. The Wolf vs. The Leech at 170 pounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2021

