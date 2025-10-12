"Pereira vs Aspinall and Charles vs Max" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira's blockbuster UFC Brazil proposal featuring Alex Pereira

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira has proposed a blockbuster UFC Brazil card featuring himself and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Ad

Oliveira got back into the win column after securing a Round 2 submission victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio. Meanwhile, Pereira recaptured the light heavyweight championship by defeating Magomed Ankalaev via Round 1 knockout at UFC 320.

According to MMA Orbit on X, 'do Bronx' has proposed to potentially feature on the UFC Brazil card next year, along with his fellow countryman Pereira.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit 🚨| Charles Oliveira has called for a stadium event in Brazil in 2026, headlined by himself and Alex Pereira. 🇧🇷🏟️

Ad

Trending

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:

"Pereira vs. Aspinall and [Oliveira] vs. Max [Holloway]."

Others wrote:

"NUCLEAR EVENT AND WILL SELL OUT IN BRAZIL."

"The two champs that never fought in Brazil. Let them fight there."

"Holloway already owns Brazil, we aren’t fighting there again."

"He’ll be under a Mackenzie Dern title defense. If he’s ok with that, then run it."

Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Charles Oliveira agrees to Max Holloway's terms for potential BMF title clash in 2026

After securing the win against Mateusz Gamrot, Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a potential BMF title clash in 2026. In light of this, Holloway responded by imposing his own terms to which Oliveira agreed.

Ad

Oliveira and Holloway previously fought ten years ago, in a bout where Holloway emerged victorious in the first round as the Brazilian suffered a collarbone injury.

During his Kick stream, 'Blessed' stated that he prefers to fight in March and possibly in Las Vegas. After hearing his conditions, 'do Bronx' stated during the UFC post-fight presser:

"It can be in his house. If it's not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world… [March] is perfect. It's a perfect fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More