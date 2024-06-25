"Perfect man for the role" - Fans react as Shara Magomedov is reportedly set to shoot for a short film in Los Angeles 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Shara Magomedov bagging a role in a short film that will be shot in Los Angeles. It appears like, apart from the octagon, the unbeaten Russian prodigy is prepared to take his skills to the big screen.

According to MMA Orbit, Magomedov has recently arrived in Los Angeles and is slated to play a villain in his film debut. Red Corner MMA was the first to break the news.

Check out the post featuring Shara Magomedov's Instagram story below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Perfect man for the role''

''Bro can just really be himself and make money!''

''I mean considering that he’s only fighting in the Middle East he’s gotta make money in some way''

''Can someone explain to me why he can’t fight in America but he can film movies?''

Magomedov's flamboyant, stunning, and unique appearance has piqued the interest of many since he joined the promotion. So far in his UFC career, he has only fought in the Middle East, since making his debut at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Despite receiving a visa to shoot a film in the United States, Magomedov will be unable to fight there. The cause of his US travel issues has not been revealed, but it is believed to be related to his eye problems.

During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White was asked if Magomedov could fight for the UFC in America, to which White answered:

“Can he [fight in America]? Probably not. We’ll keep him out here'' [H/t: MMA Mania]

Magomedov recently squared off against Antonio Trocoli at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22, knocking him out in the third round.

Shara Magomedov discusses his movie role

Shara Magomedov is scheduled to begin filming in Los Angeles after landing a role in a movie.

Championship Rounds claimed that the prominent Dagestani fighter is probably playing a "killer" in the film. In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov confirmed the rumors, saying:

''One of my managers told me about this idea. Three shooting days, a short film... I will need to fly to Los Angeles. They are going to pay for my visa and all the expenses. I gave it a thought and asked him about the role. He said it was a killer. I decided to take this offer."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below starting at 36:48: