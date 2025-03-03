Perfect rival for Tom Aspinall mused by ex-UFC star, and it's not Jon Jones: "There isn't anybody else"

A former UFC fighter believes that Tom Aspinall’s true test in the heavyweight division is Francis Ngannou, not Jon Jones. He argues that while fans speculate about potential matchups with Alex Pereira or other alternatives to 'Bones', Ngannou is the ideal opponent to challenge Aspinall’s unique combination of speed, size, and grappling.

Dan Hardy, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, said Aspinall is not looking for any available fight but for the toughest one possible. Hardy thinks that, in the end, 'The Predator' would offer Aspinall more of a challenge than Jones would.

The problem is that Ngannou is no longer with the UFC, so Aspinall may be left hanging for the right fight. Facing Ngannou would no doubt be a career-defining opportunity for the Englishman.

Hardy said during an appearance on Submission Radio:

"Of course, Pereira could touch anybody on the chin on the planet and knock them out. But if you're looking for a real, legit heavyweight contender for Tom, maybe I'm a broken record, but it has to be Ngannou. There isn't anybody else, really. I don't see any other fight that truly excites me. I can point at that and say, 'That's the heavyweight king.' And I don't even think I could say that if it was Jones versus Aspinall at this point, because I don't feel like Jones is — I mean, he's potentially number three in the heavyweight division right now, behind Ngannou and Aspinall.

"You have to admit, though, someone else in Tom Aspinall's position might just say, 'Hey, give me Pereira. Let's just fight now,' because that would bring so much money. But he wants the tougher fight in Jon Jones, and if Francis Ngannou were around, he’d want the tougher fight in Francis Ngannou. So it's one of those things where we should reward the guys that deserve to be rewarded."

Check out Hardy's comments in the video below (35:25):

Tom Aspinall prepares for battle as UFC delays his next fight

Tom Aspinall is set for a fight against any opponent. He is working hard on his training regime, strict diet control, and sparring with the best international partners.

His focus is not just on Jon Jones. He wants to step inside and prove himself against whomever the UFC puts in front of him. He feels ready after months of preparation and awaits the opportunity to walk into the cage at a moment's notice.

Aspinall said on his YouTube channel:

"I'm not bothered who it's against, to be honest. It's not just the Jon Jones fight I'm looking for — I'm looking to fight. I'm in shape, I've been working hard since way before Christmas, I've been in the gym twice a day, my diet's good, and I've been sparring. I've got international training partners here, and I am prepared to fight anybody. Come on, right here, right now.

"But what's holding it back is that the UFC wants to make the fight with me and Jon. As far as I'm aware, it's now about financial or other reasons — I'm not too sure, to be honest. But I'm just waiting for the call right now. I'm 100% ready to go."

Check out Aspinall's comments in the video below (5:00):

