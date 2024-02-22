"Perfection" - Maryna Moroz's stunning backyard pose sends MMA fans into a tizzy

UFC women’s flyweight Maryna Moroz had fans ecstatic after sharing a photo promoting her Onlyf*ns content.

Moroz made her UFC debut in April 2015 with a professional MMA record of 5-0. Since then, the Ukranian-born fighter has become a mainstay in the women’s flyweight division after establishing a promotional record of 6-5.

When ‘Iron Lady isn’t fighting, she pursues various hobbies and business opportunities, including Onlyf*ns content. Moroz recently promoted her OF account by sharing an NSFW photo on Instagram with the following caption:

“@onlyfans @ofmerch 😋🍭Don’t miss my life stream today at 9mp Eastern time. Subscribe for free to my OF ❤️Link in bio‼️”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with positive reactions to Moroz’s OF content:

“Perfection”

“Super wonderful 👏👏”

“The figure is fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍”

“Beautiful ❤❤❤❤”

“Yummy 😋😋🤤😋🤤😋🤤😋”

“😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏”

Instagram comments

Between 2019 and 2022, Moroz endured a disappointing stretch in her fighting career as injuries and fight cancellations led her to be inactive. With that said the Ukranian women’s flyweight fighter established a three-fight winning streak during that time before losing her last two octagon appearances.

Warning: Moroz's Instagram photo below is NFSW content:

When is Maryna Moroz fighting next?

In November 2022, Maryna Moroz’s three-fight winning streak ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Jennifer Maia. Nine months later, she returned and suffered a first-round submission loss against Karine Silva.

On March 9, Moroz looks to return to the win column when she faces Joanne Wood in a rematch on the preliminary portion of UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2. It’ll be easier said than done for ‘Iron Lady,’ as Wood is a veteran coming off a split-decision win against Luana Carolina.

Moroz and Wood fought in April 2015, with the former winning by first-round submission in her UFC debut.

Moroz and Wood are currently unranked in the UFC women’s flyweight division. Therefore, a win for either fighter at UFC 299 could put them in a position to become ranked or secure a matchup against a ranked opponent.