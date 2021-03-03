PFL 2: Rory MacDonald set to debut against David Michaud in headline bout on April 29

Rory MacDonald's debut date has been officially announced as the Professional Fighter's League (PFL) releases its main event and full card matchups for PFL 2, which will take place on April 29.

Former UFC welterweight title contender and Bellator champion MacDonald will headline the second PFL event of the year against 2019's runner-up David Michaud.

The co-main event will feature 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III, who also finished second in 2018. The Hawaiian knockout machine will start the journey to attempt his second straight title against Frenchman Jason Ponet.

MacDonald had a sabbatical year after choosing not to renew with Bellator after losing his 170 lb belt to Douglas Lima in 2019. The former UFC welterweight promises a comeback to the top this year.

"PFL 2 is sure to be a thrill and full of suspense," said PFL CEO, Peter Murray. "The world-class talent that these matchups offer is unmatched, and we can't wait to see all of the action on April 29 on ESPN and ESPN+. This season will bring nonstop excitement and a world-class fan experience, and we can't wait for it to begin."

The PFL 2 main card will also present two light heavyweight clashes in addition to the welterweight bouts. Emiliano Sordi, who had the most dominant PFL season in history in 2019, will be looking to add a second belt to his collection as he takes on UFC veteran Chris Camozzi.

Sordi defeated all five of his opponents in 2019 - four of them in the first round. The Argentinian seems confident in his ability to repeat the feat at this year's edition.

However, he will have tough opposition from Jordan Johnson - the runner-up to Sordi last PFL season - and fan-favorite Tom Lawlor, who made his name on the independent professional wrestling circuit. This fight closes the PFL 2 main card.

Six other welterweight and light heavyweight bouts closed the event's preliminary card. Big names like 2018 PFL champion Magomed Magomedkerimov, Joao Zeferino, Dan Spohn, and Gleison Tibau are competing in that card.

"PFL prides itself on being a fighter-first organization, and we look forward to seeing the superior talent in each matchup," said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. "I'm excited to see both the welterweights and light heavyweights live in action as I know PFL 2 will be one to remember."

The full fight card of PFL 2:

ESPN 2 Card

Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet

How does the PFL work?

Since its inauguration season in 2018, the PFL has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company worldwide. In opposition to most fight promotions, the PFL presents MMA competition in a sports-season format that resembles other leagues better known to the wider public.

The disruptive model allows fighters to continue being active throughout the year while it provides nonstop action to the fans. Contenders have to fight in a "Regular Season" of two fights and then qualify for the "Playoffs" and "Championship" stages, where the winner is awarded a prize of one million dollars.

The 2021 PFL Season will begin April 23 on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in primetime. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.