PFL World Tournament 3: Highlights and finishes

The first phase of the PFL’s 2025 tournament wrapped up with PFL World Tournament 3 on Friday, April 18, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The event delivered a thrilling night of action, featuring a string of highlight-reel finishes that kept fans captivated throughout.

Ad

The main event delivered an action-packed middleweight clash between Fabian Edwards and Impa Kasanganay, while the co-main event saw Gadzhi Rabadanov make quick work of Marc Diakiese in lightweight action. The card also featured dominant performances from Dalton Rosta and Jay-Jay Wilson, both of whom impressed with decisive victories in their respective matchups.

Here’s a detailed look at the standout moments that made PFL World Tournament 3 a memorable event.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

PFL World Tournament 3: Fabian Edwards books semi-final spot with TKO win over Impa Kasanganay

The opening frame was marked by relentless clinch exchanges and positional grappling along the fence, as both men battled for control through takedown attempts and tight-range striking.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Impa Kasanganay found early success in the second round with sharp combinations and brief flurries that momentarily rocked Fabian Edwards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, 'The Assassin' steadily regained momentum with well-placed elbows and body kicks. The shift culminated midway through the round, Edwards secured a TKO finish at 2:14 to close out the competitive bout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL World Tournament 3: Gadzhi Rabadanov crushes Marc Diakiese in just over 30 seconds

Marc Diakiese started the fight with a low kick and a spinning wheel kick, but Rabadanov expertly avoided both attacks, catching a body kick in mid-air and quickly taking Diakiese to the mat.

The Dagestani then transitioned smoothly into a controlling position, unloading a brutal flurry of ground strikes that rendered 'Bonecrusher' unconscious just 32 seconds into the bout.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL World Tournament 3: Dalton Rosta forces Sadibou Sy to tap in second round

The fight began with a calculated pace, as both fighters exchanged low kicks and jabs. Dalton Rosta then intensified the action with powerful punches, securing a takedown late in the first round. Despite the shift in momentum, 'The Swedish Denzel' weathered the storm, absorbing minimal damage.

Ad

In the second round, 'Hercules' stunned Sy with a powerful right hand, then quickly transitioned to the ground. After landing a series of ground-and-pound strikes, Rosta expertly secured a tight D’Arce choke, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage at 3:29.

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL World Tournament 3: Jay-Jay Wilson claims late finish in exciting clash with Mads Burnell

The fight began with Jay-Jay Wilson pressuring Mads Burnell early, landing low kicks and attempting a takedown. Burnell countered with a front headlock and controlled the position briefly, but 'The Maori Kid' quickly reversed and started dictating the pace.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In round two, Wilson's dominant ground game took over, with a series of submission attempts and heavy ground-and-pound, including a D'Arce choke attempt.

The third round saw Wilson's relentless pursuit, with multiple takedowns and a flurry of strikes, including hammerfists and elbows. With less than a minute remaining, Wilson's barrage forced the referee to stop the fight at 4:42.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.