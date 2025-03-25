Photo: Alex Pereira shows off brand-new red Ferrari reportedly worth over $300,000

Alex Pereira may have lost the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 313, but he has other successes to cherish. The Brazilian was recently spotted posing with a red Ferrari, which is reportedly worth over $300,000.

While the exact model cannot be confirmed, it closely resembles the 2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo, best known for its 710-horsepower V8 engine and razor-sharp handling.

Check out Alex Pereira's new car below:

Alex Pereira shows off his new car. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @rtautocenterofficial and @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Pereira purchased the new ride just weeks after a disappointing loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. In the contest, Pereira was unable to impose his striking, throwing just 11 head strikes over five rounds. Speculation swirled about his condition, and now Joe Rogan has claimed that Pereira fought with a broken hand and norovirus.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev’s team had already accused Pereira of greasing his body to prevent takedowns. Despite the loss, Pereira remains a top contender, and reports suggest the UFC is already planning a rematch for August.

Oleksandr Usyk eyes crossover fight against Alex Pereira

Oleksandr Usyk has his sights set on a rematch with Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian heavyweight champion is focused on defending his titles but had previously teased a potential clash against Alex Pereira.

With Dubois holding the IBF heavyweight title, their rematch reportedly is expected to take place in either Riyadh or London. However, beyond the squared circle, Usyk is considering bouts against Jake Paul in MMA or a clash with former UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Usyk's member Sergey Lapin revealed the plans in an interview with OLBG, stating:

“Dubois is our priority, because he has the belt. We are waiting for the date of the fight with Dubois. We assume it will take place in Riyadh or London, one of the world capitals of boxing and Usyk will once again prove that he is the best fighter of our generation... It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules. It would be interesting if there is money to be made from it. Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White.” [H/t: Sherdog]

He added:

"Dana's move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars. Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki's abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes.”

