PHOTO: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have wholesome reunion 27 years after 'The Bite Fight'

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield seemingly had a nice reunion earlier this week.

The rivalry between 'Iron Mike' and 'The Real Deal' is among the most heated in boxing history. They were famously expected to box in 1991, but Tyson's upset loss to James 'Buster' Douglas dashed those plans.

They finally got to face each other five years later in Las Vegas. In an absolutely wild fight, Holyfield emerged with an upset 11th-round knockout victory. However, it was clear that the feud between the two wasn't done.

The following year, Tyson and Holyfield fought once again. Somehow, the theatrics for this heavyweight bout exceeded the first. The early rounds of the contest saw Tyson get frustrated after being headbutted by his rival several times.

In the third round, 'Iron Mike' seemingly lost it. In the clinch, he bit Holyfield, but it went unnoticed by the referee. However, at the end of the round, it was noticed, and Tyson was naturally disqualified. The post-fight scene of the boxer trying to fight Holyfield and Las Vegas Police is among the wildest in combat sports history.

However, two decades on from that, the two men have buried the hatchet. Earlier this week, Tyson posted a picture of himself at dinner with Holyfield. In the comment section, 'The Real Deal' also posted:

"I love you Mike"

Mike Tyson shuts down rumors of potential comeback

Don't expect to see Mike Tyson back competing against Evander Holyfield or otherwise.

While 'Iron Mike' and 'The Real Deal' have buried the hatchet, and are close friends today. However, the two were briefly in talks to fight in an exhibition match in 2021. The preceding year, Tyson returned to the ring, fighting to a draw against Roy Jones Jr.

Since then, the legendary heavyweight has been consistent about another fight. More than likely, he won't fight again. However, Tyson has admitted that for the right bout and payday, he could return to fighting.

Earlier this month, rumors were swirling about several boxing matches involving Tyson. 'Iron Mike' was linked to MMA legends Fedor Emelianenko and Mark Hunt. 'The Last Emperor' called out Tyson last summer, while 'The Super Samoan' knocked out Sonny Bill Williams in late 2022.

However, don't expect to see the former heavyweight champion back in action. A representative for Tyson confirmed that the legend wasn't in discussions to fight in an interview with DailyMail.