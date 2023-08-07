PHOTOS: Conor McGregor looks loved-up with a pregnant, pink-clad Dee Devlin at family function day after hitting on rap star online

Conor McGregor was all smiles alongside longtime partner Dee Devlin as the couple attended a family function a day after the MMA legend seemingly hit on an American rap star.

Two of McGregor's rivals, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, faced one another in a professional boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5th, 2023. The Irishman purportedly followed the Diaz-Paul boxing matchup and suggested it was boring.

Additionally, through a tweet, McGregor appeared to flirt online with American hip-hop star Saweetie (real name: Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper). Addressing Saweetie, who was in attendance at the American Airlines Center for the Paul-Diaz fight, McGregor tweeted:

“F*** this, sweetie what’s up"

Furthermore, a few hours back, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion seemingly continued flirting with Saweetie. Tweeting an old photo of himself with the American star, McGregor simultaneously promoted his brand of Irish stout and wrote:

"See this right-hand sweetie, it’s all I’d need. Left-hand can of @ForgedStout"

Besides, McGregor has now set the MMA community abuzz with an Instagram post featuring photos of himself posing with his partner Dee Devlin at a family function. It's believed that the function was a christening ceremony for Sarah Devlin's daughter Sienna Devlin Fitzpatrick.

Sarah Devlin is the sister of Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin. Some fans jibed at McGregor for flirting with Saweetie and then posing with a pregnant Dee Devlin in family photos just hours later.

It was recently confirmed that McGregor and Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child together. McGregor, for his part, didn't respond to jibes regarding him and Saweetie. Instead, he simply attached the following statement to his Instagram post:

"Happy Christening Day to our gorgeous Sienna Devlin Fitzpatrick #family"

What's next for UFC megastar Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor's most recent fight was a lightweight MMA bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury in that fight, lost via first-round TKO, and has been on an injury hiatus ever since. Nevertheless, earlier this year, the Irishman served as a coach opposite UFC lightweight Michael Chandler on the UFC's TUF reality show.

It's believed that his comeback fight could see him face Chandler, possibly in 2024. As of now, McGregor's comeback opponent and date haven't been officially announced.

However, after the recently-concluded Diaz-Paul boxing match, Conor McGregor seems to have hinted at a potential UFC trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. Currently 1-1 in his series of fights against Diaz, 'The Notorious' indicated that the Stockton native should return to the UFC and complete their trilogy. Lambasting Diaz for his performance against Paul, McGregor tweeted:

"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy [mate]. Out straight. I won’t even hit your face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re**rd. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backward like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO [in my opinion]."

