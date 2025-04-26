Photos: Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam shows off engagement ring in stunning April photo dump

Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam has been flaunting her engagement ring via a series of photos on Instagram. The couple is eager for the next phase of their lives. Just before their second anniversary, in March 2025, Leerdam and Paul got engaged.

Leerdam is an Olympic athlete and a Dutch speed skater, born on December 30, 1998. She hails from the Netherlands. Leerdam started speed skating at a tender age of 11. She turned pro in 2018 and became the 2022 World Sprint Champion in the 500 and 1000 metres categories combined. Among many of her notable accolades, she has won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

'The Problem Child' and Leerdam met via social media and made their relationship public in 2023. Demonstrating the couple's mutual support, the 26-year-old was spotted supporting Paul during his 2024 boxing bout against legend Mike Tyson.

Leerdam has now posted images of herself donning her diamond engagement ring. The April dump Instagram post was captioned :

"April ☀️🌅🌺✨🐚🌴❤️ @celsiusofficial #celsiusbrandpartnr #celsiuslivefit"

Photo Set 1. [Image courtesy: @juttaleerdam on Instagram]

Photo Set 2. [Image courtesy: @juttaleerdam on Instagram]

Check out Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam's entire post below:

When Jutta Leerdam lauded Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, was in attendance to watch Paul box Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision after 8 rounds.

After the fight, Leerdam shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, lauding Paul and Tyson for putting on an amazing show, "bigger than the Super Bowl."

"Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson. You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen."

She added:

"People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl. You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen. 🦋"

Check out Jutta Leerdam's post below:

