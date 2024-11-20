Photos: Max Holloway embraces own knocked-out face, as he shares snaps enjoying life, post-Ilia Topuria loss

Max Holloway shared several photos of his life since UFC 308. On October 26, Holloway headlined UFC 308 with an opportunity to regain the featherweight world title. To do so, 'Blessed' had to challenge the undefeated Ilia Topuria, who had become a massive superstar since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to become the 145-pound king.

Heading into UFC 308, Topuria received backlash for downplaying Holloway's skillset and predicting an easy win. 'El Matador' silenced the doubters by backing up his trash talk with a third-round knockout.

Earlier today, Holloway updated fans with various photos on Instagram, including one of his face after getting knocked out by Topuria. The rest of the images showcased the 32-year-old surfing, playing golf, and more.

Holloway added the following caption to his Instagram post:

"Life Lately."

Ilia Topuria's knockout wins against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway made him a frontrunner to win the 2024 Fighter of the Year. The 27-year-old's recent success also boosted him to the number four-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC behind #3 Alex Pereira, #2 Jon Jones, and #1 Islam Makhachev.

Take a look at Holloway's previously mentioned Instagram photos below:

Holloway's Instagram photos

What's next for Max Holloway in the UFC?

Max Holloway has fought at featherweight for most of his career, solidifying himself as one of the greatest fighters in the division's history. Following UFC 308, 'Blessed' announced he's officially moving up to lightweight full-time.

In April, Holloway showcased his potential at 155 pounds when he fought Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at UFC 300. The Hawaiian native showcased a masterclass performance against Gaethje, which ended with an unforgettable knockout in the final seconds of the legendary fight.

Holloway's win against Gaethje landed him the number five-ranking in the UFC lightweight division. Therefore, the 32-year-old has an opportunity to utilize his ranking and star power to immediately be a factor in the 155-pound title picture.

Holloway has revealed his interest in potentially returning at next year's International Fight Week. 'Blessed' could find himself matched up for two different rematches due to his history with number four-ranked Dustin Poirier (two losses) and number two-ranked Charles Oliveira (first-round TKO win in August 2015).

