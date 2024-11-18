5 reasons the UFC should book Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler for the 'BMF' belt

Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler is the matchup to book following UFC 309. 'Iron' faced Charles Oliveira in a rematch of their UFC 262 bout, which ended with Chandler losing by second-round TKO. This time around, he survived until the final horn but was on the receiving end of a more lopsided loss.

Besides an action-packed fifth round, he spent most of the fight getting outwrestled and outstruck. Yet, his stock only rose with his latest defeat. And while it dashed his plans to fight for lightweight gold, it set him up perfectly for a 'BMF' title fight. After all, what is 'BMF' if not how Chandler conducted himself in round five?

He threw caution to the wind, swung for the fences in an ill-fated attempt to behead Oliveira, and showed no fear on the ground, slamming a back-packing Oliveira repeatedly. Now, it's time to schedule Chandler against Holloway, and there are plenty of reasons why the UFC should.

#5. Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler can be used to strengthen an otherwise weak card

One of the dilemmas the UFC often faces is having to space out its stars throughout the year. The result is that not every card will feature compelling barnburners teeming with star power. Weak cards often need specific matchups and fighters to draw interest. Enter Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler.

First, Holloway is one of the most beloved fighters in the world and a big name. Similarly, Chandler is well-known and the most exciting fighter in the sport. Add in the 'BMF' title and the UFC will not only have an entertaining matchup to draw fan interest, but they can use it as a headliner and preserve a real title fight for later.

#4. It's a winnable fight for Max Holloway

Max Holloway is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, the first time he's ever been knocked out. Now, he is committed to returning to lightweight. He needs a beatable opponent to rebuild himself. Michael Chandler is more than ideal due to multiple reasons.

First, Chandler is a winnable fight. While powerful, he lacks discipline and overswings, stepping in far too deep with every strike. In short, he is easy to counter and Holloway will see everything coming from a mile away.

Second, Chandler is a big name and the kind of fighter who would bolster Holloway's lightweight legacy if he were to beat him.

#3. Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler is guaranteed action

Few fights have the entertainment value that Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler could if booked. Holloway, the reigning 'BMF' champion, has authored some of the most legendary moments inside the octagon, including his no-look evasion of Calvin Kattar while proclaiming himself the UFC's best boxer.

And who can forget his jaw-dropping, last-minute knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300? 'Blessed' is an action-fighter at heart, and Chandler is no different. He fights like a man possessed, whether he's winning or losing, he will commit himself to the war, swinging recklessly as he dives into the line of fire.

Check out Michael Chandler's recklessness on full display:

If a man is on his back? He slams them right back down to the mat. And when he wins? He's becoming the first fighter to knock out Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker. If the matchup between Holloway and Chandler gets booked, it may very well be 2025's Fight of the Year.

#2. A win over Max Holloway would benefit Michael Chandler

While entertaining, Michael Chandler has struggled mightily in the UFC as far as winning is concerned. He is 2-4 in the promotion, with wins over Dan Hooker, who was coming off a brutal loss to Dustin Poirier, during which he suffered tremendous damage, and over Tony Ferguson on a then three-fight losing streak.

He is regarded as good, but not truly elite and is unlikely to ever fight for lightweight gold unless he turns his luck around. Beating Max Holloway and crowning himself the new 'BMF' champion could go a long way to doing so, especially given how much the UFC seems to like Chandler.

Holloway has just been knocked out for the first time, so there's no telling what kind of state his chin is in. If Chandler can become the second person to crack it, he could easily use the win as a platform to secure a title shot.

#1. A win for Michael Chandler would draw out Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is Michael Chandler's true end goal. The two men have been linked to one another since 2023. They filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' together, but have not yet shared the octagon, much to Chandler's frustration. They were set to headline UFC 303, but McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe.

Since then, McGregor has partied and done the usual? So what is Chandler to do to coax him from the comfort of his home? Win the 'BMF' belt by beating Max Holloway. The Irishman is a collector and has shown serious interest in claiming the 'BMF' belt for himself.

In fact, he considers himself a 'BMF.' If Chandler, someone who irks him, captures the belt, it is likely that McGregor won't be able to help himself and will obsess over claiming the platinum-plated title.

