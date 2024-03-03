PHOTOS: Muhammad Mokaev leaks doctor's chat on gnarly staph infections "3 weeks out", sparks response from Laura Sanko with "throw-up" comment

UFC flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev emerged victorious over Alex Perez in a unanimous decision win, but the victory came at a cost. Mokaev shared on social media that he battled a severe staph infection and illness just weeks before the fight.

Sharing a clip of a conversation with his doctor, Mokaev wrote:

"For me was most important to make weight. 4 staph infections. 3 weeks out. Antibiotics killed my immune system. I see some haters talking shit about my performance but you don’t see what we as fighters going through!"

He further revealed:

"Throwing up early morning 7:45, fight was 2 pm."

Despite his condition, Mokaev secured his win over Perez extending his winning streak to six fights within the UFC.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko responded to a post about Mokaev's pre-fight illness, stating:

"Literally the last thing I think to do when I have a sore throat and nausea"

Sanko was referring to Mokaev's decision to go for a run after experiencing early morning sickness.

Muhammad Mokaev urges UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, pleads for a ceasefire during Ramadan

In a powerful post-fight statement at UFC Vegas 87, Muhammad Mokaev took a moment to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, urging UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene.

The 23-year-old, fresh off his victory against Alex Perez, passionately called for an end to the "genocide" and pleaded for a ceasefire, particularly during Ramadan, citing the significant Palestinian and Muslim population in Gaza:

"Also, love to all my brothers around the world! Free genocide, Rishi Sunak stop genocide. The Prime Minister from United Kingdom, stop this! At least stop in Ramadan, stop killing our kids. Alhamdulillah for the victory! Thank you so much for the support around the world. I love you all!"

Mokaev's advocacy echoes similar sentiments expressed by fellow UFC fighters, including lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, who have also used their post-fight interviews to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below (1:36):