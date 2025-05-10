Photos: Paddy Pimblett shares heartfelt birthday message for wife and mother of his children

Paddy Pimblett has a heartwarming greeting for his wife on her birthday. Pimblett is married to Laura Gregory, and the couple is blessed with twin daughters. 'The Baddy' got married to Gregory in 2023.

Reportedly, the two dated for a long time before finally exchanging vows. Pimblett most recently fought Michael Chandler at UFC 314 and won via third-round TKO. After the fight, the Brit has enjoyed his time away from the octagon with family.

He was seen on vacation with his daughters and wife, and the family also visited the Dubai Aquarium in May. Last week, 'The Baddy' celebrated the first birthday of his twin daughters. Now, Pimblett has wished his better half on her special day.

Sharing numerous gorgeous and heartwarming snaps, the UFC lightweight captioned the post:

"Happy birthday the wife and happy birthday mummy from Paddy, Betsy and Margot ❤️ thank you for everything you do for us your the best mum in the world ❤️ "

Photo Set 1. [Images courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Photo Set 2. [Images courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Check out Paddy Pimblett's entire post below:

Paddy Pimblett believes he has better submission game than Charles Oliveira

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC and boasts wins over Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Michael Chandler, among others. Following Pimblett’s victory at UFC 314 against Michael Chandler, he called out Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Arman Tsarukyan.

Oliveira is one of the greatest submission artists in the UFC, but Pimblett wants to prove that he is even better. 'The Baddy' wants to fight a top-ranked lightweight contender next and then wants a title shot, and the most preferred opponent next would be 'do Bronx'.

At the UFC 314 post-fight presser, Pimblett said:

"I hope so. I want to be a world champion. I've always said that am going to be a world champion and beating a former champion like Charles Oliveira who had two title defences, he gets called the best submission artist the UFC's ever seen, so I'd love to go up against that. Because I think I've got better submissions than Charles Olivera."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

