(Photos) Valentina Shevchenko shares star-studded snaps with Olga Kurylenko, Chris Pratt and more on the sets of The Terminal List

Valentina Shevchenko recently shared glimpses from her filming for the upcoming season of the thriller series The Terminal List. She posted pictures alongside Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko, Chris Pratt, Gabriel Luna, and others.'Bullet' is currently the women's flyweight champion and is fresh off a title defense victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 earlier this year. Amid her active fighting career, Shevchenko keeps herself occupied with various extracurricular activities.In an Instagram post, she compiled pictures from the set of The Terminal List and captioned the post:&quot;On the set for The Terminal List 🔥🎬👊 Tangier, Morocco 🇲🇦 #TheTerminalList #UFC322 #AndStill 🏆&quot;Check out Valentina Shevchenko's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShevchenko's first major acting role was in Halle Berry's film, Bruised, which was released in 2021. The UFC women's flyweight champion played the role of rival MMA fighter Lucia 'Lady Killer' Chavez in the movie.Zhang Weili reacts to UFC 322 fight announcement against Valentina ShevchenkoZhang Weili is currently the reigning women's UFC strawweight champion, with a successful streak of three title defenses. However, she has decided to vacate her title in the 115-pound weight class to move up to the flyweight division.Weili is now scheduled to fight Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the announcement of the fight, the Chinese fighter shared her reaction through a post on Instagram, writing:&quot;UFC 322, let‘s go! Keep moving forward. Stay positive and upward. Break through everything and surpass yourself. Everything is brand new. #ufc#ufc322 @ufc&quot;Shevchenko and Weili are considered two of the most standout female fighters in the UFC. Like the Chinese fighter, 'Bullet' also boasts an unbeaten record in her last three fights. Her most recent loss in the leading MMA promotion was against Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.