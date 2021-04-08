Pictures of bulked up heavyweight Jon Jones emerge ahead of potential Francis Ngannou super fight

Jon Jones' UFC heavyweight title pursuit appears to be in the right direction. 'Bones' has gained significant muscle mass as he looks forward to reaching an agreement with the UFC regarding his fight purse and potentially challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight championship.

The 33-year-old UFC superstar recently gave a glimpse of his bulked-up physique on Twitter.

Jones also posted a video of him sprinting on a treadmill.

Ever since Jones expressed his interest in moving up a weight class, he has been consistently training to gain some muscle. After all, when a heavyweight stands across Jones inside the octagon, he would certainly not want his opponent to tower over him with a significant size advantage.

In November last year, Jon Jones claimed his walk-around weight was 240 pounds. It appears that he has maintained his bulky physique.

Ahead of the possible showdown against Ngannou, Jones changed his training regime and also assured his fans that he is preparing for "something different".

Changing up the training style, be ready for something different in this next fight 🦏 #precamp pic.twitter.com/idJqj953Gq — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 3, 2021

In August last year, Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title. He said there is nothing left for him to achieve in the 205-pound weight class. Bones also added he didn't want to stall the division down, which is why he decided to vacate his belt.

Jan Blachowicz went on to become the new light heavyweight champion following his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

"I fear no man" - Jon Jones on fighting Francis Ngannou

After Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, Dana White reflected on Jon Jones' reluctance to challenge 'The Predator'. The UFC president hinted Jones is trying to walk out of the fight against Ngannou by asking for a big payday. Post which, the former light heavyweight kingpin said he is not at all afraid to fight Ngannou.

"I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with Francis winning the belt. I fear no man, I’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jon Jones recently joked that he has settled his pay dispute with the UFC, but the 33-year-old later revealed he was pranking his fans on the occasion of April Fools.

I just had a great dinner and the best conversation I’ve had with Dana and a very long time, we got the deal done. Date to be announced soon — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Hope you guys had a good April fools — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021