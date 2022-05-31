Pictures: Conor McGregor in the best of spirits while attending the Monaco Grand Prix

Former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor, who attended the Monaco Grand Prix, recently shared a series of pictures from his trip to the French Riviera to watch some of the fastest machines on Earth zip by in Monaco.

The Irishman has recently been enjoying what seems like an extravagant vacation as he sailed into the ports of Monaco on his Lamborghini yacht, which is worth £2.6M.

He also shared multiple pictures of himself alongside his family, watching the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and more lock horns for a win at the most prestigious Grand Prix on Formula One's lineup of circuits across the world.

This comes shortly after he was seen enjoying a lavish get-together with Australian musician and pop star Kylie Minogue at the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic film, Elvis.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen enjoyed a triumphant outing at the Circuit de Monaco as they finished at P1 and P3, respectively.

However, it was a night to forget for Italian giants Scuderia Ferrari as they let the win slip out of their hands with a series of faulty pit-stop calls and poor decisions that cost Charles Leclerc the race win.

Conor McGregor claims he's ready for war

In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor shared a picture of himself, claiming that he was ready for war. Looking to be in great shape, McGregor boasted of his preparedness to return to active contention inside the octagon.

The Crumlin native has been shackled to the sidelines since suffering a gruesome injury to his leg during his last outing in the cage. He was seen headlining the action alongside former foe Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor suffered a second-round TKO loss at the hands of 'The Diamond' after the ringside medic called a stop to the action at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

'The Notorious' has since moved to put on a significant amount of muscle and transition to the welterweight division of the UFC.

Looking to make a quick return to the octagon, McGregor has expressed great interest in competing for the 170-lbs title. However, the UFC is yet to confirm the status of the Dubliner's future in the promotion.

