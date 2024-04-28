"Please God, make this happen" - Fans react as Mike Perry offers to handle Mike Tyson's "light work" Jake Paul

Mike Perry has volunteered to replace Mike Tyson as Jake Paul's opponent for the upcoming clash on July 20.

Perry, who was previously involved as the backup fighter for Paul's fight with Tommy Fury, appears eager to secure a matchup against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Tyson is set to take on 'The Problem Child' over an unspecified number of rounds, each scheduled for two minutes instead of three. The pair will also use 16-ounce gloves as opposed to the standard 10-ounce gloves.

The announcement that Paul vs. Tyson would be taking place stunned the combat sports world, largely due to the 30-year age gap between the pair.

Following Perry's recent win over Tiago Alves at Bare Knuckle FC's Knucklemania event, he took to X to nominate himself as Tyson's replacement, writing this:

"If you ain't really tryna do it @miketyson I can handle your light work for you. I'll pull up to the @netflix card, let me know."

His suggestion went down extremely well with fans, who were eager to see 'Platinum' face Jake Paul instead of Tyson.

@aldonie_ wrote this:

"Please God, make this happen."

"That would be a great karma turnaround for trying to beat up an old man."

"I hope Mike [Tyson] gets injured now"

"Clown Paul won't accept real fighters in their prime."

"Jake would flee the country if he had to fight you"

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor after news of him becoming a co-owner of BKFC

Bare Knuckle FC has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, and with the recent announcement that Conor McGregor is now a co-owner, the future of the company appears brighter than ever.

The undisputed superstar of the BKFC organization is Mike Perry, who holds a 5-0 record in the sport following his KO win at Knucklemania on April 27.

Having previously shared a face-off with McGregor in the BKFC ring following his win over Luke Rockhold in 2023, 'Platinum' shared his reaction to the Irishman becoming a co-owner of BKFC during a recent interview.

He said this:

"Shoutout to Conor, the biggest star we've seen in combat sports... He gave me the face-off... Conor's about the money, and so am I. He doesn't even need to come and fight for money but he knows he was intrigued. And I'm hittable, you can hit me."

Watch Mike Perry's callout of McGregor below from 4:40: