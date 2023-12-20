"Poetic justice” - Two sides to Ian Garry revealed by Geoff Neal, who reacts to the Irishman receiving abuse after pulling out of UFC 296

Ian Garry has been the target of much abuse by the public over recent months.

Ranging from the WAG-related saga that he and his wife, Layla Machado Garry, have been enthralled in, to more recent backlash for his withdrawal from UFC 296, the abuse has been multi-faceted.

Now, his once-former and current future opponent, Geoff Neal, has shed light on the two sides of the Irishman.

Neal and Garry were set to clash at UFC 292; however, the American fighter withdrew from the bout due to a medical issue. Neil Magny stepped in as a replacement for Neal, but Garry managed to secure a unanimous decision victory.

According to 'Handz of Steel', after accepting the matchup, his opponent reached out to him with a respectful message. But several weeks later, 'The Future' changed his tune, as he began selling t-shirts with Geoff Neal's mugshot on the front.

Following the announcement that Ian Garry and Neal will clash at UFC 299 next year, the American was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Neal shared his thoughts on Ian Garry's recent events and said:

"It's kind of like, poetic justice as well, 'cause he likes to come at other fighters as well. Before I [was scheduled to fight him], I accepted the fight and then he messaged me on Instagram, talking about, 'Hey man, best of luck.' He was saying thank you for accepting the fight and all that. And then a week later he posts the mugshot [t-shirt]. So it was kind of weird. But you get what you get."

Take a look at the stacked UFC 299 card, featuring Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Following UFC 296 last weekend, CEO Dana White announced a number of fights that would be taking place at UFC 299, in Miami next year.

The pay-per-view had an established main event, with Sean O'Malley hoping to exact revenge over Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

But the card will now host four other matchups that are equally exciting. White appeared in front of the media last weekend and said this:

"This Miami card is stacking up to be b*d*ss. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Kevin Holland, Song Yadong vs. [Petr] Yan, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal."

The order of the bouts is yet to be determined, but fans can expect an incredible night of fights regardless.

Among the picks for Fight of the Night could be Geoff Neal's clash with Ian Garry, with bad blood brewing between the two welterweight contenders.