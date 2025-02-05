Popular rapper D Smoke shares six-word reaction to Israel Adesanya sending a message to young crying fan following Nassourdine Imavov loss

American rapper D Smoke responded to the video of Israel Adesanya sending a message to a fan who was devastated after he lost at UFC Saudi Arabia.

On Feb. 1, Adesanya attempted to bounce back from a two-fight skid. The former UFC middleweight champion won the first round on all three scorecards before Nassourdine Imavov shockingly finished him via TKO in the second frame.

Following UFC Saudi Arabia, a video went viral of an adolescent fan crying after watching Adesanya lose against Imavov. Adesanya later sent the child a video telling him he was okay and not to cry, furthering his respect among the MMA community.

Both videos were recently re-posted on Instagram by ESPN MMA.

Check out the video below in the second frame:

Rapper D Smoke reacted in the comments section by saying:

"I’m not tearing up you are! 🥲🥲🥲"

Israel Adesanya's three-fight losing streak, including his last two defeats being inside the distance, has been surprising considering his legendary resume. Many fans have been left disappointed to witness the former middleweight king's recent struggle inside the octagon.

What's next for Israel Adesanya and rest of the UFC middleweight division?

At 35 years old, Israel Adesanya announced he would take some time off before deciding what's next in his fighting career. The former UFC middleweight champion has teased a potential return to the octagon before officially retiring from MMA.

As for the rest of the middleweight division, a champion will be crowned later this week in the UFC 312 main event (Feb. 8). Reigning king Dricus du Plessis looks to defend his title for a second time when he faces Sean Strickland in a rematch.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov jumped to the number two ranking after his win against Adesanya. It's unclear if Imavov is next in line for a title shot due to number three-ranked Khamzat Chimaev potentially receiving the opportunity instead.

Dana White and the UFC might consider matching up Imavov and Chimaev, with the winner fighting Du Plessis or Strickland later this year.

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Adesanya and Imavov below:

