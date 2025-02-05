  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Popular rapper D Smoke shares six-word reaction to Israel Adesanya sending a message to young crying fan following Nassourdine Imavov loss

Popular rapper D Smoke shares six-word reaction to Israel Adesanya sending a message to young crying fan following Nassourdine Imavov loss

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 05, 2025 19:38 GMT
Israel Adesanya
D Smoke (left) reacted to Israel Adesanya (right) sending a young fan a supportive message. [Image Courtesy: @DSmoke7 and @Stylebender on Instagram]

American rapper D Smoke responded to the video of Israel Adesanya sending a message to a fan who was devastated after he lost at UFC Saudi Arabia.

On Feb. 1, Adesanya attempted to bounce back from a two-fight skid. The former UFC middleweight champion won the first round on all three scorecards before Nassourdine Imavov shockingly finished him via TKO in the second frame.

Following UFC Saudi Arabia, a video went viral of an adolescent fan crying after watching Adesanya lose against Imavov. Adesanya later sent the child a video telling him he was okay and not to cry, furthering his respect among the MMA community.

also-read-trending Trending

Both videos were recently re-posted on Instagram by ESPN MMA.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below in the second frame:

Rapper D Smoke reacted in the comments section by saying:

"I’m not tearing up you are! 🥲🥲🥲"
D Smoke&#039;s comment
D Smoke's comment

Israel Adesanya's three-fight losing streak, including his last two defeats being inside the distance, has been surprising considering his legendary resume. Many fans have been left disappointed to witness the former middleweight king's recent struggle inside the octagon.

What's next for Israel Adesanya and rest of the UFC middleweight division?

At 35 years old, Israel Adesanya announced he would take some time off before deciding what's next in his fighting career. The former UFC middleweight champion has teased a potential return to the octagon before officially retiring from MMA.

As for the rest of the middleweight division, a champion will be crowned later this week in the UFC 312 main event (Feb. 8). Reigning king Dricus du Plessis looks to defend his title for a second time when he faces Sean Strickland in a rematch.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov jumped to the number two ranking after his win against Adesanya. It's unclear if Imavov is next in line for a title shot due to number three-ranked Khamzat Chimaev potentially receiving the opportunity instead.

Dana White and the UFC might consider matching up Imavov and Chimaev, with the winner fighting Du Plessis or Strickland later this year.

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Adesanya and Imavov below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी