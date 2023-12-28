Possible reason why Dana White and Bob Arum may have denied Endeavor-Top Rank buyout: REPORT

Dana White may have denied the Endeavor-Top Rank deal because of contractual language within the reported deal itself.

A report on Endeavor buying Top Rank came out on Christmas Day from boxing journalist Rick Glaser. Endeavor is the UFC's parent company and following the TKO merger deal with UFC and WWE existing under the same umbrella, a Top Rank purchase would be monumental. Since that report, White has publically denied the news adamantly while Arum stated TR was not for sale.

This reported move regarding the UFC in boxing is quite an intriguing notion considering White's tumultuous history with Top Rank CEO Bob Arum.

In an update on why prominent individuals on both sides of this reported deal have not confirmed things, @RealRickGlaser1 stated:

"In response to the #DanaWhite & #BobArum comments about #Boxing Powerhouse #TopRank not being in the process of being sold, when you enter into these type of buy/sell agreements, you sign what's called a "NDA" which stands for "Non-Disclosure Agreement""

He added:

"So for anyone that's signed the NDA to admit there is a deal in place for Top Rank to be sold would clearly violate that DNA. That's why all parties denied it. Please let the process play out. Thank you."

Check out the update on the Dana White-Top Rank situation below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White and his history with boxing

Dana White was fairly involved in the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor promotion. He famously announced the latter's media day introductions with great gusto but also seemed keen on doing more boxing-related promoting after that monumental MayMac card.

The UFC CEO has long talked about wanting to enter the sweet science promotion game and shake up the industry by trying to utilize his present company's structure within that space.

The 54-year-old has mentioned this on and off over the last few years with seemingly little to nothing done in the ways of readying for a boxing card until this recent Top Rank purchase report. White seemed to at first suggest years ago that the brand would be called Zuffa Boxing and broadcast on UFC Fight Pass but that obviously did not come to fruition.

The Connecticut native assuredly sees a landscape for Queensberry Rules combat with Showtime Sports ceasing their involvement in the sport and HBO Boxing creating a void still being felt years later.