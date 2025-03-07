"Possibly get him knocked out" - Ex-UFC champion shares honest take on why Alex Pereira's attack patterns make him vulnerable against Magomed Ankalaev

A former UFC champion recently weighed in on Alex Pereira's striking style and patterns that helped him achieve two-division championship status in the UFC. However, the routine might spell trouble for him in the upcoming clash against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira relies on pressuring opponents and landing powerful shots from close range. However, Ankalaev's counter-attacking ability might prove to be a serious threat, according to several UFC analysts. The Russian excels at baiting opponents into overextending and landing strong counter-strikes.

Jamahal Hill, who has shared the octagon with Pereira at UFC 300, offered an in-depth analysis of the fight on his YouTube channel. He said:

"He wants to put the pressure on him and land good hard shots from the outside. The problem with that is Magomed is a counter-striker. If you go back and look at his last few fights, he counters, he waits for you to throw, waits for you to overexert yourself. Even off of feints, if you put your feet in the wrong spot, he's countering you with fast combinations... Whenever Alex tries to corner him, Magomed should sit back, be patient, and be ready for counters."

He added:

"Whenever Pereira enters, it’s always that one big shot...[He enters with] a big shot to stun you and then starts unloading combinations. One-shotting against Magomed will get you countered and could possibly get him knocked out. I see a place where Magomed counters and knocks out Alex."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (7:00):

Israel Adesanya offers his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev clash

Alex Pereira's former rival Israel Adesanya has backed the Brazilian to emerge victorious in the upcoming light heavyweight showdown against Magome Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Adesanya believes that Pereira's leg kicks and striking power could prove to be the decisive factors in the fight. Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

“I’m going to go with Pereira because of momentum. He’s just on a tear right now. ... When you have that kind of frame and power, you trust in your skillset so much... He’ll [Ankalaev] have to catch Alex when he makes a mistake. So counters! If he catches him on a counter, it could be a dangerous night, but I just think this is going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO! Four or five. He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (13:30):

