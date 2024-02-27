Post-UFC Mexico rankings update: Brian Ortega and Brandon Royval move up in their respective divisions

UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Mexico Fight Night event, which took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City over the past weekend.

In the main event, Brandon Royval finally avenged his loss against former rival Brandon Moreno with a split-decision victory. The non-title encounter extended over five rounds and was marked by intense exchanges. Despite grappling with a nagging left knee issue, 'Raw Dawg' triumphed over Moreno through his relentless aggression and skilled boxing.

Early in the match, 'The Assassin Baby' demonstrated strength, but Royval's success rate surged as the bout unfolded. The contest remained intensely close heading into the final round, with the last minute delivering an exhilarating spectacle as both flyweights exchanged blows in a bid to leave a lasting impression.

When the dust settled, two judges awarded Royval the victory with scores of 48-47, while the third judge scored it 49-46 in favor of Moreno.

With this win, 'Raw Dawg' vaulted two positions, claiming the No. 1 contender spot in the 125-pound division, likely paving the way for a rematch against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Brian Ortega staged a sensational comeback victory against Yair Rodriguez, bouncing back from a tumultuous opening round to secure a submission win with an arm-triangle choke in his first octagon appearance since July 2022.

'T-City' started the fight with relentless pressure, launching strikes whenever he had the opportunity near Rodriguez. 'El Pantera' boasted superior speed and landed a devastating counter shot that sent Ortega to the canvas in the first round; however, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Despite enduring significant damage, Ortega continued to press forward, landing punches and ultimately securing a submission victory over Rodriguez in the third round.

As a result, 'T-City' soared up the UFC featherweight rankings, claiming the No. 3 spot after moving up one position.

Expand Tweet

Where is next UFC pay-per-view event taking place?

UFC 299 is scheduled to electrify the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9. The third pay-per-view event of 2024 will be headlined by Sean O'Malley defending his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former interim champion Dustin Poirier will square off against Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight showdown.

Check out the entire main card of UFC 299 below:

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera: bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis: lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page: welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena: welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong: bantamweight