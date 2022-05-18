"I would love to exchange in the middle of the circle" - Prajanchai PK.Saenchai looks to throw down in ONE 157 title defense

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai made the perfect start to life in ONE Championship as he beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to win the strawweight Muay Thai belt via majority decision last July.

The 27-year-old will be looking to defend the strap for the first time when he meets No.1-ranked Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs Vienot this Friday, May 20.

The Italian said that he wasn't impressed with his opponent's debut. In response, the Thai has reassured fans that they can expect an aggressive showing from him when steps inside the circle.

Speaking during the ONE virtual media face-off interviews, he said:

“I’m glad to defend the belt, I love the fighters who challenge me. And according to [Lasiri’s] interviews in the past, he doesn’t want me to run, he wants me to exchange. I would love that, I would love to exchange in the middle of the circle. Same as what he says.”

Lasiri had a tough start to life in ONE Championship. The Italian lost his first four fights in the organization, but has won three out of his last five, including a first-round knockout victory over Asahi Shinagawa in December.

Prajanchai relishing "different" test again Lasiri

The champ knows Lasiri well, having spent time training with him when he visited PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym in Bangkok.

He has been somewhat critical of 'The Hurricane', suggesting that he's not strong at kicking. He did, however, praise the Milan native's knees and explained that he's looking forward to a new kind of test against the European.

"It's a challenge for me. During my first fight, I fought with Sam-A who's a Thai. This time I fight with a foreigner so it's different test for me."

With Lasiri promising to make the champion quit, this fight could deliver something special. Prajanchai has won his last three fights in a row and has vowed to engage in an action-packed clash with the no-1 contender.

If the PK. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym fighter is successful, he's already said that he's keen to take on another foreign fighter, namely, No-5 ranked Danial Williams, who recently beat Namiki Kawahari in an MMA bout at ONE: Reloaded last month.

