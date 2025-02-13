Prajanchai says Aliff is a likely contender to his strawweight Muay Thai crown: “He has a chance”

22-year-old sensation Aliff Sor Dechapan could well be the next man to challenge two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship. At least, that is what the latter believes.

In the ONE Fight Night 28 main event, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete delivered another dominant performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, scoring a fourth-round TKO over British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza to retain his 26 pounds of gold and extend his unbeaten streak to six.

Earlier in the evening, Aliff extended his win streak to three in a row via a 70-second knockout of Shamil Ddukhov.

Now 7-1 under the ONE Championship banner with 60 career wins to his credit, many believe Aliff could be the next man in line to challenge the kingpin for his strawweight strap in the art of eight limbs.

Asked about potentially fighting the Sor Dechapan product next, Prajanchai made it clear that he's certainly open to the possibility, but will ultimately leave it up to the promotion to decide. Speaking to South China Morning Post, Prajanchai said:

"I definitely can see he has a chance but I’m not the one who decides. It is all up to ONE Championship."

Prajanchai awaits the winner of next month's interim title clash between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A at ONE 172

While it remains to be seen who Prajanchai will put his strawweight Muay Thai up against next, a challenger for the Thai's ONE strawweight kickboxing crown will emerge in a few short weeks.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will collide at ONE 172 for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

The winner would then move on to unify their belt with Prajanchai's, presumably sometime in 2025. Speaking on their impending title tilt in 'The Land of the Rising Sun', Prajanchai said:

"Well, I think it is a very interesting fight. Di Bella is one of the very best kickboxers, he’s very fast. While Sam-A is a legend. He has very dangerous left kicks."

Who would you prefer to see Prajanchai square off with next?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

