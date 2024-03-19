Prajanchai studied Sam-A like a textbook to prep for rematch last year: "I used what I learned from the first fight"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has put together an impressive win streak as of late.

The elite striker has been back doing what he does best since suffering a shock defeat to Joseph Lasiri back at ONE 157.

The first step to taking back the top spot in the division was winning the interim title, which he did in a rematch with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao last June.

Having faced each other in 2021, where he won a majority decision, the 29-year-old left no room for debate with his performance at ONE Friday Fights 22.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai spoke about how he was able to use his first fight against Sam-A as a checklist of what to do in their second encounter:

"I used what I learned from the first fight against him, like where hs weakness and all. Just things like that."

Prajanchai looks to continue his win streak by becoming a two-sport world champion

Prajanchai looked back to his best against Sam-A in June last year, and the same can be said for his rematch with Joseph Lasiri in December.

Unifying the titles and avenging his loss to the Italian, the strawweight Muay Thai king is now out to break new ground in his career.

His next fight at ONE Friday Fights 58 sees him challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

The clash of strawweight champions sees two of the most in-form strikers in the world today meet for the first time in what is sure to be an incredible contest inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asia prime time on April 5. The card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.