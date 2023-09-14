Pregnancy stops MMA fighter from competing for dream UFC contract

Losing out on an opportunity to fight for a UFC contract is definitely heartbreaking, but it may not always be a setback.

MMA fighter Corrine Laframboise has recently found that out in an unexpected manner. The UAE Warriors flyweight champion was set to face Rainn Guerrero on the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series last week for a UFC contract.

However, a routine pre-fight blood work derailed her plans for the time being, as it revealed that Laframboise was three months pregnant.

Speaking on the matter, she told BBC that she did a scan to see if the initial report was a mistake and was proven wrong [H/t The Sun].

"We heard the heartbeat, we saw the two arms, two feet. And [now] we know it's a girl. And she's healthy, no problem."

Despite the late discovery, no harm was done to the baby during the fight camp as Laframboise steered clear of heavy training because of an injury. She hurt her ankle right before she was scheduled to start sparring and focused more on skill training and conditioning to prepare for the fight.

"I was doing swimming, I was doing more pad stuff. So I didn't get hit, I didn't get hit in the belly. So I think life made that situation happen because all the events… I think everything happens for a reason."

Laframboise admitted that she did show symptoms of early pregnancy, such as morning sickness and cravings which are common during the first trimester. However, she did not pay much attention to the signs, thinking they were side effects of training and dieting for the weight cut.

Corrine Laframboise is not giving up on her UFC dream

Despite the temporary delay in her plans, Corrine Laframboise is still hopeful about earning a spot in the promotion. Even though her concentration is entirely on the baby at the moment, she believes she has what it takes to get to the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

"I want to focus on the baby, and what's going to happen. In the best-case scenario, maybe I can continue to fight. I know that I'm made to be in the UFC. I'm strong enough to be there, I like to finish people in the first and second rounds, I give a good show. I'm really marketable. I'll just see how it goes with the baby, but I don't close the door."

The Canadian is 8-4 in her MMA career, with 4 submissions and 2 knockout wins. A veteran of WLMMA and TKO, Laframboise debuted in UAE Warriors in January 2020 with a win over Cornelia Holm. Her sole loss in the promotion was against Manon Fiorot, who recently won a decision over Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris.

Laframboise became the flyweight champion in March 2022 with a spectacular submission win over Carolina Jimenez, which paved the way for a shot in Dana White's Contender Series.